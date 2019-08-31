COLUMBIA — It’s over.
Every bit of goodwill Will Muschamp earned in his first three years at South Carolina disappeared Saturday as the Gamecocks coughed up a 24-20 season-opening loss to North Carolina. Facing an 11-point underdog, a team that won two games last year and changed coaches, in the same stadium where the last time USC played, it lost 28-0 to Virginia, the Gamecocks again couldn’t get it done against a mid-level ACC team.
It was one game and there are 11 more. USC (0-1) could end up equaling this with a massive upset of one of the Top 12 teams on its remaining schedule.
Nobody was thinking about that Saturday as the best team Muschamp has had at USC timidly tiptoed through its offensive playbook, and had no defense against the Tar Heels’ up-tempo rushing attack.
