'Sugar Ray' Muse? Gamecocks tight end incorporates boxing into daily workouts.

COLUMBIA — Alright, so maybe he isn’t quite ready to take on Floyd Mayweather.

But if Mayweather wants to get Nick Muse in the boxing ring for a few rounds, Muse figures he could at least get a few good jabs in.

“I don’t think I’d be very good at it as a career,” South Carolina’s fifth-year tight end deadpanned. “I’d like to play football as long as possible. Nah, it’s something I do for good cardio. My brother got me into it.”

Muse recently visited older brother Tanner Muse, a Clemson alum who now plays linebacker for the Raiders, in Las Vegas. While there, he met one of the trainers for heavyweight bruiser Tyson Fury.

“He showed me a lot of great stuff that some of the big-time guys are doing. It got me to understand how hard that was and not to take it for granted,” Muse said. “I bought a couple pairs of legit boxing gloves, got some wraps and a 75-pound aqua bag.”

He posted a video to Twitter of himself working the standard heavy bag and then the aqua bag (a round water-filled sack much bigger than a standard punching bag) in the basement of his North Carolina home. The Muse family already had a well-equipped weight room down there, something Muse got used to during last summer’s COVID-19 quarantine, so adding some boxing equipment didn’t take up too much space.

Muse has good form. Perhaps a little stiff in the feet. Sylvester Stallone probably won’t be calling to spar anytime soon.

Still, the bags are feeling it the next morning.

“Pretty sure I can still take him ...,” Tweeted his position coach, USC’s Erik Kimrey. “From a diplomatic standpoint of course.”

Muse has incorporated some boxing into a daily two-hour workout, and credits it to dominating (his word) some of the summer drills. It’s already been great being able to fully compete after being held back last summer while recovering from a torn ACL.

“With these, with working out hard, summer’s been pretty cake for the most part,” he said.

That’s music to Gamecock ears, as Muse figures to be a large part of USC’s offense in Year 1 of the Shane Beamer era. It’s been mentioned before and will be mentioned again, several times, that USC doesn’t have any established receivers going into the season, along with a quarterback that’s started two games.

What they have is a strong group of tight ends, led by Muse. And for whatever reason, when Luke Doty took over as starting QB for those two games last season (plus the second half in a third game), he and Muse fused quicker than Christian Bale to his Oscar-winning character in “The Fighter.”

Muse had 17 catches for 239 yards before Doty took over. He had 13 for 186 and a touchdown after.

Muse blamed himself for rushing back too quickly from ACL surgery and not being 100 percent before the start of last season, which helped explain the slow start. The instant chemistry with Doty?

“We were best buds when he got here, we had rooms across the hallway. He was just one of those guys, when he came in, he knew how to make the right play,” Muse said. “We’d meet on the sideline, and I’d say, ‘Damn, I’m open, what are we doing?’ Something I could always put in his ear.”

Muse’s knee is fully recovered (no more bulky brace), the boxing has helped with his fitness and his mind is clear after deciding to return. Muse stated during last season that his decision to come back would depend on whether or not his former position coach, Bobby Bentley, returned. Bentley wasn’t retained by Beamer.

That and only a so-so grade from the NFL underclassmen advisory committee told him he’d be making a big mistake by leaving.

“I wasn’t thinking things through all the way. I feel like I have a great chance of being the No. 1 guy this year on offense, especially in the passing corps,” he said. “I’ll be more on special teams, which are big things with scouts and NFL teams. I’d ask why they low-graded me in the late rounds, they asked why I wasn’t playing all the time. (The previous coaches) were trying to keep me healthy.”

Muse's value to the Gamecocks goes beyond what he does on game days.

"Nick Muse has been outstanding this spring. He’s an absolute professional in everything that he does,” Kimrey said. “He knows pretty much everybody’s positions in this offense, probably better than I do. And he does all the little things right. It’s everything you want in a guy that you coach. Nick does that and he sets the example for the entire room."

All that’s left is to keep swinging, keep punching and keep aiming at the goal.

Mayweather may be watching.