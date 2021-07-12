State of South Carolina well-represented on Day 2 of MLB draft

CLEMSON — Easy come, easy go.
Bubba Chandler enrolled in Clemson in June as a pitcher and backup quarterback, planning to play both in college. It was all contingent on the Major League Baseball draft, though, which could offer him much more than a football scholarship.
That came through on July 12. Shortly after Pittsburgh chose Chandler with the first pick of the third round, Chandler tweeted, “Let’s get to work” with a handshake emoji, and then changed his Twitter bio to “Ball player for the Pirates.”
Bubba Chandler, who signed as a four-star quarterback with Clemson in the last class, told me he is planning to sign with the Pirates after being selected in the third round of the MLB draft.— Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) July 12, 2021
Slot value for Chandler’s draft pick is $870,700, but the Pirates are expected to sweeten that number. They went out of the box with the first overall pick in the draft, taking Louisville catcher Henry Davis (slot value $8.415 million) and then selected outfielder Lonnie White of Malvern (Penn.) Prep School with the first pick in the compensatory round (slot value $1.05 million) between the second and third rounds.
The Pirates can sign Davis and White to below slot value and distribute that extra money to Chandler, which could push him into a seven-figure payday.
Whatever the case, Chandler’s Clemson career appears to be a “what if.”
The Tigers should be holding onto another quarterback/pitcher commit, Irmo’s Will Taylor, after the first-round projection wasn’t drafted in the first 10 rounds. Normally, teams don’t pick high school players in the high rounds unless they’re sure they will sign. If they don’t pick a highly regarded player until late, it’s usually because the player has told them not to bother because he wants to go to school or has set too high a price tag.
Taylor would be an immediate help to the Tigers’ baseball squad, which is coming off a missed postseason and its worst record since the 1950s. Chandler is also being counted on to help Clemson’s football squad as a backup quarterback, something vitally needed as the Tigers currently have one scholarship quarterback, starter D.J. Uiagalelei, ready to play.
Taylor is already enrolled at Clemson on a football scholarship.
Just looking at that, it would seem Taylor would have an excellent chance to play football in the fall (albeit as a backup) and then be a vital baseball contributor in the spring. Yet, Clemson will continue to sign scholarship quarterbacks and may recruit over him over the next few years, diminishing his chance to play.
If Taylor stays at Clemson, he would have to stay three seasons before he could be drafted again.
Daniel Brooks not picked
Bishop England High pitcher Daniel Brooks wasn’t selected in the first 10 rounds and he appears certain to be playing for College of Charleston in the spring.
“Some of the scouts he was talking to were saying his signing bonus number was too high, so I don’t know if that will be met the rest of the draft,” Brooks’ father, Steve Brooks, said. “But he’s happy to be going to College of Charleston.”
Other draftees:
• Current Tigers shortstop James Parker was also drafted. He went in the eighth round to the Mariners.
• Clemson pitcher Keyshawn Askew was picked by the Mets in the 10th round.
• As expected, South Carolina had several players drafted on July 12. Pitcher Brett Kerry was the first to go and the highest current Gamecock drafted overall when the L.A. Angels picked him in the fifth round.
Kerry, lights-out as a starter or closer, bounced between the spots for three seasons. He is certain to accept his position and depart for pro baseball.
• USC center fielder and leadoff hitter Brady Allen (Miami) and pitcher Thomas Farr (Cincinnati) were also taken in the fifth round, in back-to-back picks. They are also expected to leave USC.
• USC pitcher Brannon Jordan was taken in the ninth round by Milwaukee, while another pitcher, Andrew Peters, was drafted in the 10th by the Angels. They are each expected to accept their positions.
• USC slugger Wes Clarke, who tied for the nation’s lead with 23 home runs, was drafted by the Brewers in the 10th round.
• USC signee Hunter Parks (Florence-Darlington Tech) was picked by Cincinnati in the eighth round and is expected to accept his position.
• Two other USC recruits, Thad Ector and Michael Braswell, each tweeted that they were coming to school in the middle of the day. Each was considered a potential draftee.
• Dorman High School outfielder T.J. White, an Indiana commitment, was selected in the fifth round by Washington.
• Wofford outfielder Colin Davis was chosen in the seventh round by Seattle.
• Coastal Carolina outfielder Parker Chavers was selected in the seventh round by the Chicago Cubs.
• USC Upstate pitcher Jordan Marks was drafted in the eighth round by Detroit.
• The first day of the draft on July 11 was relatively quiet. Only two commitments, Clemson’s Joe Mack and USC’s Cooper Kinney, were picked. Each is expected to bypass college.
All draftees have until Aug. 1 to accept their positions or play college ball. The draft concludes with rounds 11-20 on July 13.