SAN ANTONIO — It isn’t just sixth-seeded Texas, an upset winner over No. 2 seed Maryland, that will face South Carolina in the Elite Eight on March 30. It’s another matchup of Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley and coach Vic Schaefer.

That’s Vic Schaefer who was at Mississippi State from 2012 until last year, where his matchups with the Gamecocks became the SEC’s top rivalry for a while. That’s Vic Schaefer who will go against USC with a championship on the line for a sixth time.

That’s Vic Schaefer who has lost all five of the previous tries, the most notable the 2017 national championship game just four hours up the road in Dallas.

“I think we’ve played 15 times and they were all barn-burners,” Staley said. “I always look forward to playing Vic because of what he puts into his scouting report, his game-plan and his schemings. Tomorrow night won’t be any different.”

Staley’s memory and math, as usual, were right on target. The Gamecocks and Bulldogs tangled 15 times from 2012-20, with USC winning 12. The Gamecocks won three regular-season SEC championships in that span, MSU two.

But when they met for a title, as they did four times for the SEC Tournament championship and for the national title in Dallas, USC came out ahead every time.

“The good news is I don’t have to play against (Staley) one-on-one because I’m pretty sure I wouldn’t do very well,” Schaefer quipped. “We’ve obviously had some great battles over the years and we have a lot of respect and admiration for them. There is some familiarity there, obviously, we’ve had some very big games and very big moments. We’ve had some success, they’ve had some success.”

Of course it’s much different now. Schaefer left Starkville for Austin last offseason and quickly reloaded with freshmen and transfers to get the Longhorns one step away from the Final Four. They are led by Charli Collier, a 6-5 center who is the projected top pick in the next WNBA Draft.

Most of the current Gamecocks were part of the team that beat Schaefer’s last MSU team, 76-62, in the 2020 SEC Tournament championship game, but they weren’t around for all that came before it.

“It’s probably a great thing to have some familiarity with Texas and Vic, because of our long rivalry in the SEC. You get one day to prepare for them and it’s good to know what you’re going to be facing,” Staley said. “He’s trying to out-fox us and we’re trying to out-fox him. Fortunately for us, we’ve been pretty successful because we know. It hasn’t been easy.”

Schaefer, long ago tabbed “The Secretary of Defense” for his teams’ defensive mentality, held Maryland, the top-scoring team in the country, to 30 points below its season average on March 28.

“I knew he’d come out with a game plan that gives them a chance to win,” Staley said. “I’ve been on the other side of that a lot of times.”

Before they met in the SEC Tournament last year, USC and MSU met in Columbia. The Gamecocks were trailing by nine points with 7:59 to go before outscoring the Bulldogs 19-8 down the stretch. Then-freshman Zia Cooke made the game-clinching play. Trying for an inbound pass from the baseline for a final shot, MSU threw to half-court, where Cooke, a former pee-wee football star at quarterback and cornerback, out-jumped her opponent and snagged the ball.

“That was a good game,” Cooke remembered. “That game felt like a high school game, like a state championship game.”

And the Gamecocks won the championship, again.

Littleton faces familiar foe

USC junior Destiny Littleton, who drilled two crucial 3-pointers in the Gamecocks’ Sweet 16 win over Georgia Tech, knows Texas. She was with the Longhorns for two seasons before transferring to Columbia.

Littleton redshirted in 2017-18 and started 12 of her 33 games in 2018-19. There are only three players on the current Texas roster that played with Littleton during her Austin tenure.