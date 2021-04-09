COLUMBIA — It was a way for each side to get what it wanted after a seemingly simple situation devolved into a mess of indecision, political interference and reversing course.

As it was on March 11 when the South Carolina men’s basketball team ended a 6-15 COVID-affected season with a thud in the SEC Tournament, Frank Martin remains the Gamecocks’ coach. It just took a circuitous route to get there.

The USC Board of Trustees approved a two-year contract extension for Martin on March 9. Martin, who met with athletics director Ray Tanner after the season and expressed a desire to add more years to his current two-year deal for recruiting optics, now has a four-year contract through the 2024-25 season.

Meanwhile USC, which had S.C. Sen. Darrell Jackson, D-Columbia among others raising an objection if it were to fire Martin, worked the extension in its favor. Under the terms of the old deal, Martin would have been paid $6.5 million if USC fired him without cause (i.e., losing games and not some sort of infraction) after this season, and $3.3 million after next season.

Those buyout terms have been changed. Now if USC fires Martin after next season, it would owe him an amount not to exceed $3 million. And if Martin makes it through one or both of the next two seasons and USC wished to make a coaching change, it would owe him nothing.

Buyout terms for Martin leaving on his own accord changed as well. If Martin wished to move on under the old deal, he would owe the school $500,000. Now he would owe the school nothing.

“I think it’s fair to say it was a lengthy review,” Tanner said when asked why the decision took so long. “Ultimately (the buyout amount) did not affect it. I had a number of meetings with coach Martin personally and I arrived at the decision that I would recommend a two-year extension.”

The scenario after the season was a toss-up. Martin is the most successful coach USC has had in the past 40 years, notching the third-most wins in school history, four winning SEC seasons (his four predecessors had three between them) and the greatest moment the program has ever seen. Four years ago, Martin took a team that had been shafted out of the NCAA Tournament the year before, and a program that hadn’t won an NCAA Tournament game in 44 years, and led it to the Final Four.

Yet progress has been middling since then, the Gamecocks’ best mark in the past four years an 18-13 season that probably would have qualified for the NIT had the COVID-19 pandemic not wiped out all postseason tournaments. Injuries, recruiting misses and losses to the worst teams on the schedule have played a part, as well as losing the seniors and vital parts of the 2017 team that Martin took to the Final Four, but the view was that USC could have been much better than it was.

“Did we make the NCAA Tournament? We didn’t,” Tanner said. “That’s a glaring thing that stands out and you take a look at that. Ultimately you want to be playing at the end of the year.”

COVID-19 was the biggest issue this year. Martin twice contracted the virus, and the team had to pause three times during the winter over a period of seven weeks. Upon returning, the Gamecocks never got it together and stumbled to their lowest number of wins since 1964-65, the first year under legendary coach Frank McGuire that ended 6-17.

The pandemic was an excuse but not a blanket pass. When Martin met with the administration and asked for a contract extension, he was denied. Sources told The Post and Courier he asked for permission to talk to other schools about potential head coach openings and USC consented, but Tanner denied that.

“He never did ask me that,” Tanner said.

After two weeks, Martin remained coach. A decision to make a change seemed imminent until the USC Board objected after a March 25 Statehouse showdown between Jackson and USC president Bob Caslen.

The terms of Martin’s buyout were brought up and Jackson inquired how USC could ask the state for money, such as $35 million for a new medical school, and still pay massive buyouts to fired coaches. Just a few months ago, USC shelled out $12.9 million to former football coach Will Muschamp after he was fired.

“Senator, you got to put it into the business model of what happens the following years if you continue to have such a miserable, losing record,” Caslen said. “I mean, how many fans are going to come to the game and show up for that? And what's the financial impact when you have something like that?”

Jackson told The Post and Courier that USC would need to do some explaining if they paid another large contract buyout.

“If they did fire Frank Martin, they better justify why they would need one dime from the state," he said.

Tanner had nothing to do with that exchange and said it didn’t influence his line of thinking.

“I heard bits and pieces but it didn’t affect in any way the recommendation that I made to President Caslen. I ultimately made a recommendation to President Caslen that we extend coach Martin by two years,” Tanner said. “(Caslen) never told me what to do. He deferred to me as the athletics director to do an assessment and report back to him, which I did.”

There was no word on Martin’s situation until April 9, although Martin continued to recruit and his roster continued to change. Two players entered the NCAA transfer portal, two more have decided to test the NBA Draft process while retaining their eligibility for a potential return and another, Justin Minaya, will also test the draft waters but said he would transfer if he didn’t turn professional.

Martin added two players from the portal and if he returned everybody who had eligibility from the previous roster on April 9, would actually be two over the NCAA scholarship limit. That is very unlikely to happen but Martin stands to have a full roster next season.

The situation seems to be over and Martin will return for a 10th season, but considering he owes no buyout if he were to leave and the coaching carousel continues to spin, there may not be a firm resolution until the season begins. Cincinnati, which Martin spoke to about its head coaching spot two seasons ago, fired coach John Brannen the same day of Martin’s contract extension.

Martin is set to make $3.2 million this season and $3.3 million next season. He would make $3.3 million in each year of the final two on his contract.

Tanner said he ultimately believed Martin could rebuild the program because he had done it before. Trustee Alex English, a Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame member who is one of USC’s all-time greatest players, agreed.

“I know Senator Jackson mentioned something about buyouts and stuff. You look at that same scenario with football, and it happened,” English said. “I think this is probably the best way for us to move forward. As you know, Frank Martin had a tough year. I don’t think it was fair to kind of throw him out because of all the stuff that’s gone on.”

Chuck Martin’s contract amended

Martin’s top assistant coach, Chuck Martin, also had his contract amended on April 9. If Frank Martin’s contract expires or terminates, Chuck Martin’s will as well. USC would owe Chuck Martin no buyout.

Other contracts

Softball coach Beverly Smith and men’s golf coach Bill McDonald each received three-year contract extensions through 2025.