COLUMBIA — South Carolina’s Board of Trustees gave preliminary approval to a two-year contract extension for men’s basketball coach Frank Martin on April 9.
Martin’s current deal had two years remaining and was extended to four. His buyout, the money USC would have to pay him if it fired him without cause, did not change from the $6.5 million he would be owed if USC removed him before next season begins, or the $3 million he would be owed after next season.
The board is expected to formally approve the measure later this afternoon.
Martin will be paid $3.3 million in each of the final two years of the deal.
But there is no buyout owed Martin if he finishes the next two seasons and USC decides to make a move.
