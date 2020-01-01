COLUMBIA — Missouri’s been fun the past few years, with the Jim Sterk-Dawn Staley feud and the great player everybody loved to hate, Sophie Cunningham. The rise of Mississippi State became must-see theater, as South Carolina-MSU games are usually played with something heavy on the line.
All rivalries are fun and have their own niche. Kentucky and USC is a canyon. Ever since they were paired together as permanent conference opponents, there have been so many great moments that each program could use just those games to illustrate most of their decade history.
“We both seem to play our best basketball when we play each other,” Staley said Wednesday, with her No. 4 Gamecocks hosting the No. 13 Wildcats Thursday night. “I’m kind of glad we’re doing it, so our players can get a feel for this league from the very top.”
Each is usually ranked. The games usually determine the SEC regular-season championship, as before MSU won the last two, either the Gamecocks or Wildcats won five of the previous six.
There have been stars, peeved coaches, trash-talking and ejections. The series may have paled in comparison to others in recent years (the Gamecocks won nine straight before dropping a game in Columbia last February) but the memories of all those other feuds simmer.
Thursday night promises a chance to re-ignite the rivalry into an inferno. Each team is in the Top 13 and has only lost one game to this point.
And each needs this one to start either fulfilling expectations or proving why preseason predictions don’t mean anything. The Gamecocks were the media pick to win the SEC in October with the Wildcats picked fourth.
“It’s the SEC. It’s a different level, stakes are a little bit higher,” Staley said. “But I think they’re up for that challenge. Because they’ve been through it and we’ve got good leadership.”
Staley’s crop of freshmen have led the Gamecocks to a 12-1 start and are eager for their latest challenge. That will be stopping one of the SEC’s best players, who was that close to being a USC freshman last year.
She’s tall and strong and fast and relentless, which is why Staley so badly wanted her. But it’s recruiting and one never knows what plays into it, so Rhyne Howard chose Kentucky over USC and Purdue and became everything Staley knew she would.
Howard was the unanimous National Freshman of the Year last season and is again leading the Wildcats in points (20.9), rebounds (5.4) and steals (25). A matchup nightmare that will stretch the Gamecocks’ three starting freshmen (expect wing Brea Beal to first draw Howard’s assignment), Staley knows exactly how hard it is to stop her because she had visions of her doing the same in a USC uniform.
“She’s been like a Kevin Durant. We knew she’d be pretty special,” Staley said. “She’s got the green light to shoot from anywhere at any time. And she’s going to touch the ball basically every time down the floor.”
Howard scored 16 points in a USC win in Lexington and 17 in a USC loss in Columbia. Junior Lele Grissett remembered how tough it was to keep her bottled.
“She’s a three-level scorer, layups, pullups, anything you can think of,” Grissett said. “We just got to play our defense.”
The Gamecocks’ defense has been their trademark thus far but the 16 conference games that await will provide constant opportunities to make it better. Staley put it best when, asked on New Year’s Day what described her program the best over the past 10 years, she said that the goal is to always win more championships.
The hunt for the next one begins Thursday.