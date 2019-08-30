COLUMBIA — They can’t erase the last game they played, which was also the last time they played in Charlotte.

South Carolina was humiliated, 28-0, at Bank of America Stadium last December by Virginia in the Belk Bowl. The Gamecocks failed to score in that game after going scoreless in the final two quarters of their prior game. When Saturday’s game against North Carolina kicks off, a scoreless-stretch timer that already reads 91:32 will restart.

This stands to be a tough season, and as such, will have a direct bearing on how rosy head coach Will Muschamp’s reclamation project will look going into 2020. The Gamecocks must, absolutely must, win the games they’re supposed to win in 2019.

They’re a double-digit favorite against the Tar Heels.

Here are four keys to a USC win:

Stop the run

The Tar Heels will turn to their JAM Squad (running backs Javonte Williams, Antonio Williams and Michael Carter) as the main source of their offense after the trio combined for over 1,300 yards and 12 touchdowns last year. The Gamecocks were horrendous against the run last season, not helped by massive injuries across the defensive front.

This year the Gamecocks' line is healthy and deep. Their goal is jam up the UNC running game, putting the onus on rookie quarterback Sam Howell. That will give the Gamecocks’ secondary a chance to shine.

Rattle the rookie

Muschamp often tells the story of the second game of his 2012 season at Florida. Texas A&M was unveiling its new quarterback, Johnny Manziel. Muschamp cautioned his defense not to take the young QB lightly.

The Gators dismissed their coach's warning and Manziel’s video highlights. It was high school, they scoffed.

Florida trailed 17-10 at halftime. Manziel was nearly untouchable. Muschamp reminded his players of what he told them, the Gators regrouped and shut out A&M in the second half to win 20-17, but the lesson had been learned.

UNC's Howell is a true freshman and one that Muschamp recruited. USC has been watching his high school film. Odds are UNC will want to play it safe and not put too much on him too soon. But he’ll have to throw the ball at some point, leaving it to Gamecock pass-rusher D.J. Wonnum and mammoth tackle Javon Kinlaw to start causing problems.

Bentley's time

This is Jake Bentley’s team. He has one last go-round to remove the nagging question that has dogged him the past two years.

He has all the talent, wisdom and particulars to be an elite quarterback. When is he going to consistently show it?

Bentley has had a fantastic preseason. He’s mastered coordinator Bryan McClendon’s up-tempo offense. And he's focused on taking care of the ball, which was a problem last season. Bentley tossed 14 interceptions in 2018, six in his last five games.

The better team

The Gamecocks are more talented and more experienced. First games, like bowl games, are always tricky but USC should have the horses to overcome any surprises.

USC can’t let the Tar Heels gain momentum. The Gamecocks know more than any team how a quick-strike score can go a long way.

It was only 26 games ago that N.C. State kicked off to USC in Charlotte, and Deebo Samuel returned it for a touchdown. The Gamecocks won by one touchdown and went on to win nine games.

Prediction

South Carolina 28, North Carolina 17

Muse still in limbo

William & Mary transfer tight end Nick Muse was still waiting on word of his eligibility from the NCAA as the Gamecocks' bus left Columbia Friday, sources close to the team confirmed. He is not cleared so he couldn't travel with the team.

Word still could come down before kickoff tomorrow that he is cleared, but if so, he'll have to get to Charlotte on his own.

Muse, the younger brother of Clemson safety Tanner Muse, transferred because his major wasn't offered at William & Mary. He was hoping to gain immediate eligibility due to that.