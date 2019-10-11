COLUMBIA — This one ultimately doesn’t matter.

Even before South Carolina was upset by North Carolina, and before the Gamecocks forgot to show up at Missouri, no one was going to pick USC to win at Georgia. They wouldn’t pick them to beat Georgia at home, on a neutral field or in Steve Spurrier’s backyard.

This one was always going to be a defeat, and everybody was OK with that even before they knew that 6-6 for the season would be a stretch instead of the minimum. Nobody’s happy with that, but there are some things the Gamecocks can’t do anything about.

Georgia is better. The Bulldogs will show that Saturday. Close loss, big loss, it was always going to be a loss.

What that means is USC's game at home next week against Florida will essentially be what the Kentucky game was two weeks ago — a must win for the Gamecocks to have any hope of a 6-6 season. We’ll get to that next week.

This week the focus is on Georgia, favored by more than three touchdowns. But if a major upset is going to occur, here's what it will take:

Get Dowdle, Feaster running

The question after USC trampled Kentucky with its running game was if the Gamecocks’ offense finally had an identity.

If it works against Georgia, then yes, the Gamecocks have an identity instead of one game where it clicked. And while the Bulldogs have some eye-opening defensive stats (an SEC-best less than 60 rushing yards allowed per game, and not one rushing touchdown allowed this season), those numbers are a bit misleading.

The Bulldogs have played Murray State and Arkansas State among their first five games. They also played Notre Dame, averaging a healthy 164.6 rushing yards per game, and held the Irish to 46 yards on 14 attempts.

They played Tennessee (12th in the SEC in rushing yards) and Vanderbilt (last in the SEC). Is Georgia’s rush defense that good or are the opponents just bad?

USC tailbacks Rico Dowdle and Tavien Feaster want to supply the answer. The Gamecocks definitely want to run the ball, so if they can against this team, the rest of the offense falls into place.

Cover the short passes

Georgia’s Jake Fromm is a very good quarterback. He doesn’t get the chance to show everything in his arsenal because he doesn’t have to.

The Bulldogs run the ball. When they pass, they screen to their receivers on the edges of the field and let them make moves. That keeps Fromm mostly safe from the pass-rush, since he unloads the ball two seconds after the snap, and keeps the defense on its heels.

Fromm can throw deep and do it very well, but it’s hardly ever a necessity. What every team tries to do is make him throw deep, to make him win the game instead of just manage it.

While the Gamecocks’ defensive backs haven’t been nearly as svelte as expected this year, they’ve been getting better. Cornerback Jaycee Horn in particular is having one of those better-than-you-think seasons — his stats aren’t jumping off the page, but that’s because nobody is throwing at his side of the field.

Fromm will challenge him and Israel Mukuamu on the other side. Those two have to play close to the line of scrimmage and try to get a jump on one of the many screen passes they’ll see.

Keep it close

Tennessee, a miserable team, was leading Georgia 14-13 in the second quarter last week. Whatever the Volunteers did to psyche themselves up was working.

But Georgia scored twice with less than two minutes to play in the half and just that quickly Tennesse was down 26-14 and pretty much done.

The Gamecocks aren’t on Georgia's level but are better than Tennessee. So if the Gamecocks can get an early lead and keep it close into the fourth quarter, then anything can happen.

Turn Hilinski loose

USC quarterback Ryan Hilinski was marvelous against Alabama. He dissected the Crimson Tide defense like he was a scalpel-wielding biology teacher facing a frog.

But while Will Muschamp said Hilinski’s elbow didn’t bother him against Missouri, something was off. And while he didn’t have to throw to beat Kentucky, when he did throw he wasn't sharp.

He hasn’t missed any practice. There doesn't appear to be anything physically wrong.

So was the Alabama game the exception or the norm? USC may be able to run the ball against Georgia, but it’s not going to solve everything. For the Gamecocks to pull off the upset, their two best playmakers, receivers Bryan Edwards and Shi Smith, have to be factors.

They can’t be if Hilinski can’t get the ball to them, or the coaches don’t want him to try getting the ball to them.

Prediction

Georgia 31, South Carolina 14