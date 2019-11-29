COLUMBIA — South Carolina is wearing all-black uniforms for its Saturday rivalry clash with Clemson, which is appropriate.

What else would one wear to a funeral?

The Gamecocks likely will wind up a disastrous 4-8 season by losing to the No. 3 Tigers, and by losing badly. They could dress Connor Shaw, Jadeveon Clowney and give Steve Spurrier a three-hour coaching contract and it still wouldn’t matter.

Clemson is better, miles better, at every position but two special-teamers. The Tigers, while they most likely aren’t going to move from that No. 3 spot in the playoff rankings no matter what they do (other than a loss), know they have to win this game, know they’re more than capable of winning this game — and know blowing out an archrival certainly can’t hurt, in the eyes of the committee nor their fans.

Miracles can happen, mojo from a uniform or early big play or an outstanding pregame speech can play a part. But they won’t Saturday.

In the lottery-ticket chance, though …

Four keys for the Gamecocks to beat Clemson:

Send a message

USC can’t intimidate Clemson with its home crowd at Williams-Brice Stadium (expected to be half-orange) or its talent (some of Gamecocks' best players are probably going to be on the bench).

So what can USC do to pull off the upset?

In the 2011 game, the Gamecocks kicked a field goal on their first drive, then faced Tajh Boyd and his Clemson offense. Cornerback Stephon Gilmore played nose-to-nose with his receiver on the line, then bee-lined for Boyd as he dropped back. He nailed Boyd and the ball fluttered incomplete. That sent the message that Boyd was in for a long day.

In 2012, USC's D.J. Swearinger intercepted a pass meant for a Clemson receiver in pregame warmups. Then in the game, he blasted Clemson's Andre Ellington with a hit that Dick Butkus would have called savage. Fifteen-yard penalty (after Swearinger woofed at Ellington), but game over.

Make the Tigers think they’ve underestimated you, and the odds rise.

Throwback chant

The Gamecocks unveiled their black “throwback” jerseys this year, that when paired with a garnet helmet and white pants reminds folks of the “Black Magic” days. That era was fully intact in 1987, when the Gamecocks beat Clemson, 20-7, in Williams-Brice Stadium.

USC's Brad Edwards intercepted a Rodney Williams pass and returned it for a touchdown. The stadium erupted with “Raahhhhd … neee ….. Raaahhhd … neee … ”

With the Gamecocks wearing those same jerseys, perhaps USC can get its hands on a Trevor Lawrence mistake, then let the home crowd do its thing.

“Trevvv … ahhhh …. Trevvv … ahhh … ”

It can’t hurt.

Remember the Georgia game

It’s been a mostly miserable year. Yet, the Gamecocks beat Georgia. They beat the SEC East champions in Athens.

How they did it continues to befuddle the masses. They didn’t play perfect, their quarterback got hurt, they nearly blew it with less than a minute to go and they missed their first chance to win it with a walk-off field goal.

But they did. How they did it, any talks, game plans or just plain hope that went into it need to get repeated Saturday.

What could be

It’s typical USC football that one of its most memorable seasons ended 5-6. That was in 1992, when an 0-5 start and a players’ meeting that voted for coach Sparky Woods to resign turned into one of the best stretches of football the Gamecocks have ever played.

The similarities are striking. All they can do this year is play spoiler, as they did then when Clemson finished 5-6 after USC’s 24-13 win. It cost the Tigers a bowl game. This year, Clemson’s stakes are quite higher. The Gamecocks did it with a freshman quarterback (Steve Taneyhill). This season they have freshman Ryan Hilinski.

If the Gamecocks somehow pull off an upset Saturday, they will turn a most forgettable season into an unforgettable one, with two of their five victories coming against top-5 teams who also happen to be their biggest rivals.

The only difference from the fabled ’92 season would be that the long-haired, big-armed quarterback would be on the loser’s sideline.

Prediction

Clemson 56, South Carolina 10