COLUMBIA — There’s no answer now and there might not be an answer at noon on Sept. 1, when South Carolina opens the season against Coastal Carolina. There eventually will have to be, of course, whenever the Gamecocks score a touchdown or attempt a field goal, but that doesn’t mean the answer then will be the answer the next time.
The only consistency USC’s kicking game had last year was inconsistency. That has to change this year, which is why the battle for starting placekicker between incumbent Parker White and graduate transfer Shane Hynes may wage up until the first PAT on Sept. 1 — and keep going throughout the 2018 season.
White was thrust into a rough situation last year, inserted after chosen starter Alexander Woznick couldn’t get it done. Even Will Muschamp admitted he shouldn’t have put White, a redshirt freshman who was at USC in 2016 but didn’t play football, in to try a 52-yarder on his first collegiate attempt (he missed).
It really hurt when White made his second attempt, a 49-yarder, but it was wiped after USC was penalized for delay of game.
He missed the ensuing 54-yarder. He missed his first four attempts, but his first made one was a beauty, a 31-yarder as time ran out to deliver a win over Louisiana Tech. White was 14-of-25 for the season, but 10-of-11 inside the 40, and he became one of the best kickoff specialists in the country while posting a perfect score on 26 PATs.
It was his first year. Coaches said they rushed it.
He’ll be better in 2018, right? Just let him grow.
Nothing against White, but USC couldn’t afford to do that. White will have every chance to win the job for 2018, and it seems that no matter what, he’ll be entrenched at kickoffs.
But after USC left 34 points on the field last year, and the Gamecocks lost their four games by a combined 55 points, well …
It’s not as simple as saying all those made kicks would have equaled more wins, but at least against Kentucky, USC lost by 10 and missed three field goals and a PAT. Numbers don’t lie.
Hynes gave up his final year at Kent State to head south, toting OK numbers. He was 9-of-15, 8-of-11 inside 40 yards last year.
By the stats, he’s right there with White. Yet logic says USC wouldn’t have committed a scholarship to a guy with only one season of eligibility remaining and not play him.
Still, White has been at USC since the season ended and knows the snappers, holders and field. USC made a switch last year and one gets the feeling the Gamecocks would rather have one guy be in the role throughout 2018.
Even if it comes to a coin flip before the first attempt, whoever gets the call has to answer.
