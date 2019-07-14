John A. Carlos II

South Carolina begins preseason camp on Aug. 1. John A. Carlos II/Special to The Post and Courier

 John A. Carlos II

HOOVER, Ala. — South Carolina’s football media guide was released Sunday. A look at some of the changes since spring practice concluded:

Offensive lineman Maxwell Iyama was not listed on the roster. USC has confirmed he has been medically disqualified. That seemed to be the case when Iyama was held out of all of spring practice with an undisclosed medical condition. 

Running back Joe Thomas was listed on the roster. He entered the NCAA transfer portal in May but apparently changed his mind.

Cover

South Carolina's 2019 media guide cover. File/USC

NUMBER CHANGES

DB Jaycee Horn is now wearing No. 1 (was 7)

DB Kevin Pickens is now wearing No. 27 (was 12)

RB Kevin Harris is now wearing No. 20 (was 39)

DEPARTURES

LB Zay Brown (transferred to Chattanooga)

QB Darius Douglas (transferred to Charleston Southern)

DB Jonathan Gipson

DB Khris Pam

ARRIVALS

LB Jahmar Brown, no. 40

DB Johnny Dixon, no. 22

OL Mark Fox, no. 58

WR Xavier Legette, no. 17

OL Jakai Moore, no. 55

WR Keveon Mullins, no. 80

OL Vincent Murphy, no. 74

DB Jammie Robinson, no. 7

OL Will Rogers, no. 57

DB Shilo Sanders, no. 12

DB Cam Smith, no. 9

TE John Kanaan, no. 44. A 6-4, 260-pound redshirt freshman from Piedmont who played at Wren High, Kanaan walked on in June. He attended USC last semester but did not play football.

YET TO ARRIVE

WR Tyquan Johnson, no. 85

DL Jaquaze Sorrells, no. 91

PRESEASON DEPTH CHART

OFFENSE

WR – BRYAN EDWARDS (Chad Terrell)

WR – JOSH VANN –or- RANDRECOUS DAVIS

WR – SHI SMITH (Chavis Dawkins)

LT – SADARIUS HUTCHERSON

LG – DONELL STANLEY (Jordan Rhodes)

C – HANK MANOS (Chandler Farrell)

RG – JOVAUGHN GWYN –or- ERIC DOUGLAS

RT – DYLAN WONNUM (Jaylen Nichols)

TE – KIEL POLLARD (Evan Hinson)

TE – KYLE MARKWAY (Will Register)

QB – JAKE BENTLEY (Dakereon Joyner –or- Ryan Hilinski)

RB – A.J. TURNER (Mon Denson)

DEFENSE

DE – AARON STERLING –or- JJ ENAGBARE

DT – KEIR THOMAS –or- RICK SANDIDGE

DT – KOBE SMITH (Jabari Ellis)

BUCK – D.J. WONNUM (Brad Johnson)

SLB – ELDRIDGE THOMPSON

MLB – ERNEST JONES (Derek Boykins)

WLB – SHERROD GREENE (Damani Staley)

CB – JAYCEE HORN (A.J. Turner)

S – J.T. IBE (Jamyest Williams)

S – R.J. RODERICK (Jaylin Dickerson)

CB – ISRAEL MUKUAMU (A.J. Turner)

NICK – R.J. RODERICK (Jaycee Horn)

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK – PARKER WHITE (Alexander Woznick)

P – JOSEPH CHARLTON (Christian Kinsley)

DS – COLLIN BUNCH

H – JOSEPH CHARLTON (Bailey Hart)

PR – BRYAN EDWARDS (Josh Vann –or- Shi Smith)

KR – A.J. TURNER (Shi Smith)

The depth chart came with a few notes.

Turner’s primary position is running back, but he could also play cornerback.

The following players did not go through spring practice and “will have to earn their position in fall camp.”

WR OrTre Smith

RB Rico Dowdle, Lavonte Valentine

DT Javon Kinlaw, Tyreek Johnson

B/S Daniel Fennell

MLB T.J. Brunson, Rosendo Louis

Follow David Cloninger on Twitter @DCPandC.

Tags

From Rock Hill, S.C., David Cloninger covers Gamecock sports. He will not rest until he owns every great film and song ever recorded.

We're improving out commenting experience.

We’ve temporarily removed comments from articles while we work on a new and better commenting experience. In the meantime, subscribers are encouraged to join the conversation at our Post and Courier Subscribers group on Facebook.