HOOVER, Ala. — South Carolina’s football media guide was released Sunday. A look at some of the changes since spring practice concluded:
Offensive lineman Maxwell Iyama was not listed on the roster. USC has confirmed he has been medically disqualified. That seemed to be the case when Iyama was held out of all of spring practice with an undisclosed medical condition.
Running back Joe Thomas was listed on the roster. He entered the NCAA transfer portal in May but apparently changed his mind.
NUMBER CHANGES
DB Jaycee Horn is now wearing No. 1 (was 7)
DB Kevin Pickens is now wearing No. 27 (was 12)
RB Kevin Harris is now wearing No. 20 (was 39)
DEPARTURES
LB Zay Brown (transferred to Chattanooga)
QB Darius Douglas (transferred to Charleston Southern)
DB Jonathan Gipson
DB Khris Pam
ARRIVALS
LB Jahmar Brown, no. 40
DB Johnny Dixon, no. 22
OL Mark Fox, no. 58
WR Xavier Legette, no. 17
OL Jakai Moore, no. 55
WR Keveon Mullins, no. 80
OL Vincent Murphy, no. 74
DB Jammie Robinson, no. 7
OL Will Rogers, no. 57
DB Shilo Sanders, no. 12
DB Cam Smith, no. 9
TE John Kanaan, no. 44. A 6-4, 260-pound redshirt freshman from Piedmont who played at Wren High, Kanaan walked on in June. He attended USC last semester but did not play football.
YET TO ARRIVE
WR Tyquan Johnson, no. 85
DL Jaquaze Sorrells, no. 91
PRESEASON DEPTH CHART
OFFENSE
WR – BRYAN EDWARDS (Chad Terrell)
WR – JOSH VANN –or- RANDRECOUS DAVIS
WR – SHI SMITH (Chavis Dawkins)
LT – SADARIUS HUTCHERSON
LG – DONELL STANLEY (Jordan Rhodes)
C – HANK MANOS (Chandler Farrell)
RG – JOVAUGHN GWYN –or- ERIC DOUGLAS
RT – DYLAN WONNUM (Jaylen Nichols)
TE – KIEL POLLARD (Evan Hinson)
TE – KYLE MARKWAY (Will Register)
QB – JAKE BENTLEY (Dakereon Joyner –or- Ryan Hilinski)
RB – A.J. TURNER (Mon Denson)
DEFENSE
DE – AARON STERLING –or- JJ ENAGBARE
DT – KEIR THOMAS –or- RICK SANDIDGE
DT – KOBE SMITH (Jabari Ellis)
BUCK – D.J. WONNUM (Brad Johnson)
SLB – ELDRIDGE THOMPSON
MLB – ERNEST JONES (Derek Boykins)
WLB – SHERROD GREENE (Damani Staley)
CB – JAYCEE HORN (A.J. Turner)
S – J.T. IBE (Jamyest Williams)
S – R.J. RODERICK (Jaylin Dickerson)
CB – ISRAEL MUKUAMU (A.J. Turner)
NICK – R.J. RODERICK (Jaycee Horn)
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK – PARKER WHITE (Alexander Woznick)
P – JOSEPH CHARLTON (Christian Kinsley)
DS – COLLIN BUNCH
H – JOSEPH CHARLTON (Bailey Hart)
PR – BRYAN EDWARDS (Josh Vann –or- Shi Smith)
KR – A.J. TURNER (Shi Smith)
The depth chart came with a few notes.
Turner’s primary position is running back, but he could also play cornerback.
The following players did not go through spring practice and “will have to earn their position in fall camp.”
WR OrTre Smith
RB Rico Dowdle, Lavonte Valentine
DT Javon Kinlaw, Tyreek Johnson
B/S Daniel Fennell
MLB T.J. Brunson, Rosendo Louis