South Carolina receives Notice of Allegations from NCAA pertaining to Lamont Evans case

COLUMBIA — South Carolina has received a Level I notice of allegations from the NCAA about its role in the federal investigation that rocked college basketball in 2017, but it seems unlikely that the program’s greatest moment, the 2017 Final Four season, will be tarnished.

Former assistant coach Lamont Evans, who departed USC before that season but stands accused of accepting bribes to steer former point guard P.J. Dozier toward a sports agency, admitted taking bribes and has been sentenced to three months in prison.

Yet in the notice, there is no allegation of Dozier accepting any money or favors that would compromise that season’s win totals or the Final Four banner hanging in Colonial Life Arena. Head coach Frank Martin, who has claimed no knowledge of Evans’ actions and been forthcoming in answering questions about it, isn’t accused of being responsible even though Evans was part of his program, and USC is not accused of failure to monitor or lack of institutional control.

“The University of South Carolina has received a Notice of Allegations from the NCAA related to a former men’s basketball assistant coach,” athletics director Ray Tanner said in a statement. “As expected, this does not involve any institutional, current coaching staff or former or current student-athlete eligibility issues. We will continue to defend our program and institution in this process with the NCAA.”

USC cooperated with the NCAA and Department of Justice, turning over all files and mentions of Evans in November 2017. Tanner has consistently told The Post and Courier that there has been no word from the NCAA about the Evans case since Evans was arrested in September 2017.

The last time he was asked was Jan. 25, six days before the NOA is dated.

Evans was arrested and charged with accepting $22,000 in bribes, but USC’s notice only alleges he accepted $5,856 from Christian Dawkins, a representative of ASM Sports, to try and push Dozier toward the agency. Evans left USC in April 2016 for Oklahoma State, which has also been served with a NOA.

Dozier, the point guard for the 2015-16 and 2016-17 teams, told The Post and Courier over a year ago that he couldn’t talk about the case. He currently plays for the NBA's Denver Nuggets.

The notice indicates that Evans could be served with a show-cause order for his role, meaning if any school wanted to hire him, it would have to present its case to the NCAA to explain why. But because Evans faces prison time and potential deportation (he is a native of the Bahamas), it appears his college basketball coaching career is over anyway.

USC has 90 days to respond to the notice, and the NCAA will then respond to that. If necessary, a Committee on Infractions hearing will be held and then a ruling will be issued.

Whatever the result, the case seems assured of dragging through the rest of the calendar year.