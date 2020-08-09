South Carolina probing racial allegations against Gamecocks football coach Mike Bobo

COLUMBIA — Allegations of racial insensitivity against South Carolina offensive coordinator Mike Bobo were raised and quickly challenged late Saturday.

An explosive report in The Coloradoan claims abusive behavior has permeated Colorado State’s football program during the tenures of Bobo and current head coach Steve Addazio. Bobo was fired by CSU in December after five years as head coach and was hired at USC less than a week later.

The report sourced several unnamed players and staffers from the team plus Anthoney Hill, a member of CSU's athletic hall of fame, former assistant coach and director of player development who was let go earlier this year. The allegations were troubling enough to have athletics director Joe Parker suspend all football activities while an investigation is launched.

Bobo was alleged to have made several insensitive remarks to Black CSU players but those claims were denied by players and a coach. Bryan Applewhite, who worked with Bobo at CSU and is now at TCU, said he never witnessed or saw any kind of racially charged comments from Bobo to anyone. Former linebacker Patrick Elsenbast echoed Applewhite to The Charlotte Observer, saying in three years under Bobo he never heard any kind of racial language or even the rumor of such remarks.

CSU seniors wrote an open letter that describe the allegations as coming from a disgruntled former coach and invited the media to ask them for confirmation, not unnamed sources and former coaches “who have an ax to grind.” Current player Ty McCullouch Tweeted his support for Addazio and Bobo, saying that as a Black student-athlete who is fully aware of racial injustice, he never heard either coach saying what is alleged and would have said something if he had heard it.

USC athletics director Ray Tanner responded to The Coloradoan story with a statement.

“We are aware of the allegations made against Mike Bobo while he was the head coach at Colorado State University,” the statement read. “While there have been no such complaints made against coach Bobo during his time at South Carolina, we are in the process of doing our due diligence and have already been in contact with the administration at Colorado State and with coach Bobo to gain more information and to determine the facts.”

Bobo played with USC head coach Will Muschamp at Georgia and was on Georgia’s staff from 1998-2014, except for the 2000 season when he was quarterbacks coach at Jacksonville State. He earned his first head-coaching job after years of cultivating legendary quarterbacks such as Matthew Stafford, Aaron Murray and David Greene.

Bobo’s teams at CSU went to three straight bowl games but bottomed out with 3-9 and 4-8 records in his final two seasons. The Rams never finished better than 7-6 during his tenure.

He signed a two-year deal worth $1.2 million per season with the Gamecocks, replacing Bryan McClendon, who was demoted and then took an assistant job at Oregon. Two of his CSU players, quarterback Collin Hill (a South Carolina native) and fullback Adam Prentice, followed Bobo to USC.

It's the second time this summer that accusations of past instances of race-related language have been connected to an in-state assistant coach. In June, Clemson assistant Danny Pearman apologized for using a racial slur during a practice in 2017.