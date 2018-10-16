BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — South Carolina and Mississippi State just can’t avoid each other.
The Bulldogs were picked to repeat as SEC regular-season champions in the preseason women’s basketball media poll released Tuesday, the eve of the conference’s annual SEC Tipoff event. The Gamecocks, who have beaten Mississippi State in the past three SEC tournament championship games, were selected second.
USC also topped MSU for the 2016-17 regular-season championship and the 2017 national championship. MSU beat the Gamecocks for the regular-season title last year but lost the tournament final (the Bulldogs’ first loss of the year). They went on to lose their second straight national championship game while the Gamecocks bowed out in the Elite Eight.
MSU returns SEC Preseason Player of the Year Tearia McCowan, a nearly unanimous pick by the media. Missouri star Sophie Cunningham and reigning National Freshman of the Year Chennedy Carter of Texas A&M received the other votes.
The Gamecocks lost A’ja Wilson, the best player in program history, but return junior Ty Harris among a bevy of guards and forward Alexis Jennings. Jennings, a senior, was also named to the preseason All-SEC team.
Harris, Jennings and coach Dawn Staley will attend the SEC Tipoff on Thursday.