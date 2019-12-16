After exchanging some trash talk with former Clemson star DeAndre Hopkins earlier this month, South Carolina Gamecocks’ legend Stephon Gilmore has been on a tear.

The New England Patriot has continued his campaign for the NFL’s best cornerback, as well as making a case for Defensive Player of the Year. Sunday’s game against Cincinnati was no different.

Gilmore snagged two interceptions to go with two tackles in New England’s 34-13 victory.

The first one came on the fourth play of the second half. Gilmore played his man perfectly and intercepted the ball on a pass thrown down the center of the field.

After the Patriots scored, the Rock Hill native struck again by picking off a short pass. This time, the cornerback raced downfield to turn the interception into a touchdown, all but ceiling New England’s win.

On the season, the All-Pro has six interceptions, including two returned for a score. He also has 44 tackles and a recovered fumble.

Highlights from other Gamecocks

Damiere Byrd, wide receiver, Arizona Cardinals: 6 catches for 86 yards in 38-24 win over Cleveland

Melvin Ingram, defensive end, Los Angeles Chargers: 3 tackles and an interception in 39-10 loss to Minnesota

Brandon Shell, offensive tackle, New York Jets: allowed offense to compile 300-plus yards in 42-21 loss to Baltimore