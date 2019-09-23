Not much has changed for the New England Patriots, even with Antonio Brown’s short-lived tenure with the team.

Tom Brady is throwing touchdowns, Bill Belicheck is running a tight operation as head coach, and South Carolina Gamecock legend Stephon Gilmore is still making his case as the best cornerback in the NFL.

Gilmore presented more proof Sunday in New England’s 30-14 win over the New York Jets. As usual, the Rock Hill native’s impact went far beyond the stat sheet (three tackles).

He held Jets receiver Ronnie Anderson to just three catches for 11 yards. That was a key component in New England limiting the New York to just 98 receiving yards and no points.

On the season, Gilmore has 11 tackles and one interception that he returned for a touchdown.

Highlights from other Gamecocks

A.J. Cann, offensive tackle, Jacksonville Jaguars — helped team rush for 88 yards, gave up no sacks in 20-7 win over Tennessee

Melvin Ingram, defensive end, Los Angeles Chargers — four tackles, held offense to 39 rushing yards in 27-20 loss to Houston

Johnathan Joseph, cornerback, Houston Texans — game-high eight tackles in 27-20 win over Los Angeles Chargers

Deebo Samuel — three catches for 44 yards in 24-20 win over Pittsburgh

D.J. Swearinger, safety, Arizona Cardinals — three tackles in 38-20 loss to Carolina