A week ago, Aaron Rodgers tossed five touchdowns passes and ran for another score, delivering his best game of the season in a huge Green Bay victory.

Sunday, the All-Pro quarterback was stifled by a menacing Los Angeles Chargers defense led by fellow All-Pro player Melvin Ingram. The former South Carolina Gamecock broke through the Green Bay offensive line all day long in the Chargers’ 26-11 win.

Ingram’s afternoon included a sack of Rodgers midway through the second quarter. Ingram added a half-sack in the third quarter and finished the game with two more tackles.

Ingram has 16 tackles on the season, including five for loss, and a fumble recovery.

Highlights from other Gamecocks

Rashad Fenton, cornerback, Kansas City Chiefs — 2 tackles in 26-23 win over Minnesota

Alshon Jeffery, wide receiver, Philadelphia Eagles — 4 catches for 36 yards in 22-14 win over Chicago

Deebo Samuel, wide receiver, San Francisco 49ers — 4 catches for 40 yards in 28-25 win over Arizona

Johnathan Joseph, cornerback, Houston Texans — 4 tackles in 26-3 win over Jacksonville