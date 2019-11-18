With each passing week, the San Francisco 49ers’ unlikely dominance becomes more and more real.

Equally as real is the rise of Deebo Samuel, the rookie receiver out of South Carolina who has become one of the favorite targets of 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Samuel shined Sunday in the team’s 34-17 shellacking of Arizona. He caught four passes for at least 20 yards and finished with a game-high 134 yards on eight catches.

On the season, Samuel has 38 catches for 473 yards and a touchdown.

Highlights from other former Gamecocks

Jared Cook, tight end, New Orleans Saints — 2 catches for 33 yards and a touchdown in 34-17 win over Tampa Bay

Pharoh Cooper, wide receiver, Arizona Cardinals — 3 catches for 35 yards and a touchdown in 36-26 loss to San Francisco

Stephon Gilmore, cornerback, New England Patriots — helped hold wide receivers to 69 yards in 17-10 win over Philadelphia

D.J. Swearinger, safety, Oakland Raiders — team-high five tackles in 17-10 win over Cincinnati

Brandon Shell, offensive lineman, New York Jets — helped team compile 408 yards of offense and five touchdowns in 34-17 win over Washington