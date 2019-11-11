The Los Angeles Chargers suffered a crushing loss Thursday night, but don’t blame former South Carolina Gamecock Melvin Ingram.

Eight years into his career, the two-time Pro Bowler keeps showing why the Chargers took him 18th overall in the 2012 draft.

Ingram was a nuisance all night for a rising Oakland Raiders team, tallying a game-high seven tackles and two big sacks of quarterback Derek Carr.

On the season, Ingram has 27 tackles, 4½ sacks and 7 quarterback hits.

Highlights from other Gamecocks

Jared Cook, tight end, New Orleans Saints — 6 catches for 74 yards in 26-9 loss to Atlanta

Pharoh Cooper, wide receiver, Arizona Cardinals — 2 catches for 29 yards in 30-27 loss to Tampa Bay

Hayden Hurst, tight end, Baltimore Ravens — 2 catches for 20 yards in 49-13 win over Cincinnati

Brandon Shell, offensive lineman, New York Jets — helped team tally more than 300 yards and 3 touchdowns in 34-27 win over New York Giants