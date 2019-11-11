The Los Angeles Chargers suffered a crushing loss Thursday night, but don’t blame former South Carolina Gamecock Melvin Ingram.
Eight years into his career, the two-time Pro Bowler keeps showing why the Chargers took him 18th overall in the 2012 draft.
Ingram was a nuisance all night for a rising Oakland Raiders team, tallying a game-high seven tackles and two big sacks of quarterback Derek Carr.
On the season, Ingram has 27 tackles, 4½ sacks and 7 quarterback hits.
At this point in the season, the 3-10 Oakland Raiders are just looking to spoil other teams’ chances of making the playoffs.
Highlights from other Gamecocks
Jared Cook, tight end, New Orleans Saints — 6 catches for 74 yards in 26-9 loss to Atlanta
Pharoh Cooper, wide receiver, Arizona Cardinals — 2 catches for 29 yards in 30-27 loss to Tampa Bay
Hayden Hurst, tight end, Baltimore Ravens — 2 catches for 20 yards in 49-13 win over Cincinnati
Brandon Shell, offensive lineman, New York Jets — helped team tally more than 300 yards and 3 touchdowns in 34-27 win over New York Giants