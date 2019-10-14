The Philadelphia Eagles can take something positive from their loss Sunday against Minnesota: a healthy Alshon Jeffery is still one of the best receivers in the NFL.

The Vikings pounced on the Eagles early and often, building a 24-3 lead in the second quarter. And even though they eventually lost 38-20, it was Jeffery — the former star at South Carolina — who made the big plays to keep them competitive.

Jeffery scored on a three-yard TD toss in the third quarter, and minutes later caught a 26-yard sideline pass to set up a Philadelphia field goal.

The former Gamecock finished the afternoon with 10 catches for 76 yards and one TD. After missing two games due to injury, he’s bounced back with two touchdowns in his last three games.

On the season, Jeffery has 26 catches for 215 yards and four scores.

Highlights from other Gamecocks

Damiere Byrd, wide receiver, Arizona Cardinals — 2 catches for 60 yards in 34-33 win over Atlanta.

Jared Cook, tight end, New Orleans Saints — 3 catches for 37 yards and a touchdown in 13-6 win over Jacksonville.

Stephon Gilmore, cornerback, New England Patriots — 2 tackles and an interception in 35-14 win over New York Giants.