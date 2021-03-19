COLUMBIA — Spring practice has arrived, and with it a reconstructed South Carolina football roster.
“Expect us to hit the ground running on Saturday when we start practice,” new head coach Shane Beamer said. “Obviously, Day 1 of spring practice, we’ll all be kind of learning each other and how things go and the tempo and the mentality that we want. But could not be more excited about getting out there on the field.”
New coaching staff
Head coach Shane Beamer; Offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield; Defensive coordinator Clayton White; Special teams coordinator Pete Lembo; Tight ends coach Erik Kimrey; Running backs coach Montario Hardesty; Defensive line coach Jimmy Lindsey; Receivers coach Justin Stepp; Defensive backs coach Torrian Gray; Offensive line coach Greg Adkins; Strength coach Luke Day (Linebackers coach Mike Peterson was retained from the previous staff)
New players
WR Sam Reynolds; LB Debo Williams; Edge Jordan Strachan; WR Ahmarean Brown; QB Colten Gauthier; DL Jahkeem Green; WR E.J. Jenkins; QB Jason Brown; DB Marcellas Dial; RB Nathan Harris-Waynick; DB David Spaulding; TE Dave Adams; OL Jordan Davis; DL Nick Barrett
He’s outta here
Coaches (current spot): Head coach Will Muschamp (Georgia); Offensive coordinator Mike Bobo (Auburn); Defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson (Miami); Special teams coordinator Kyle Krantz (Washington State); Tight ends coach Bobby Bentley (USF); Receivers coach Joe Cox (Charlotte); Running backs coach Des Kitchings (Atlanta Falcons); Defensive line coach Tracy Rocker (Philadelphia Eagles); Linebackers coach Rod Wilson; Offensive line coach Eric Wolford (Kentucky); Strength coach Paul Jackson (Utah State)
Players (current spot): CB Jaycee Horn (NFL draft prep); CB Israel Mukuamu (NFL draft prep); DL Makius Scott (Georgia Tech); LB Ernest Jones (NFL draft prep); WR Shi Smith (NFL draft prep); OL Sadarius Hutcherson (NFL draft prep); P Christian Kinsley; S Shilo Sanders (Jackson State); S Jammie Robinson (Florida State); CB John Dixon (Penn State); FB Adam Prentice (graduated); QB Ryan Hilinski (Northwestern); RB Deshaun Fenwick (Oregon State); DL Keir Thomas (Florida State); DE Joseph Anderson (Purdue); TE KeShawn Toney (Chattanooga); QB Collin Hill (graduated); OL/TE Chandler Farrell (graduated); OL Gavin Bennett; RB Slade Carroll (graduated); TE Will Register
Injuries
Beamer did not clarify players who may be recovering from injuries or off-season surgeries during his first press availability, saying he and the medical staff were set to talk afterward. He mentioned running back MarShawn Lloyd as potentially being able to play in the spring game and that his rehab was going fine.
Lloyd tore his ACL in the second practice of last season. Other players who suffered season-ending injuries or missed the Gamecocks’ last game on Dec. 5 were: LB Spencer Eason-Riddle; Edge Aaron Sterling; LB Brad Johnson; TE Keveon Mullins; WR Xavier Legette; OL Trai Jones; WR Chad Terrell; LB Jahmar Brown; LB Sherrod Greene; LB Rosendo Louis; DL Alex Huntley; Edge Jordan Burch; Edge J.J. Enagbare; and S Jaylin Dickerson.
Opt-outs
Offensive lineman Mark Fox, WR OrTre Smith, WR Randrecous Davis and OL Jordan Rhodes opted out at the beginning of last season due to COVID-19 concerns. Rhodes changed his mind and came back for most of the season.
Fox, Smith and Davis are on the spring roster, as is DB R.J. Roderick, who opted out when Will Muschamp was fired on Nov. 15.
The other opt-outs upon Muschamp’s dismissal were Jaycee Horn and Israel Mukuamu, who each elected to skip the final three games and get a head start on their NFL Draft preparation, and DL Makius Scott, who transferred to Georgia Tech.
Recruiting
The rest of the recruiting class will enroll beginning in May. Those players, including preferred walk-ons, are:
WR O’Mega Blake; RB Juju McDowell; OL JonDarius Morgan; DB Isaiah Norris; LB Ronnie Porter; LB Kolbe Fields; QB Jake Helfrich; S Joseph Byrnes; WR Eriq Rice; CB La’Dareyen Craig; LB Bam Martin-Scott; DL T.J. Sanders; OL Colin Henrich; DB Carlins Platel; K/P William Joyce; LB K.J. Scott
Practices
Beamer said he would like to open some practices to the public but the continuing pandemic makes that impossible. Plans for the spring game have not been finalized in terms of attendance, as it’s still over a month away.
USC is hoping that there will be enough of a handle on COVID by that time to have a normal spring game crowd (usually 20,000-25,000).