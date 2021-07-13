South Carolina connections flying off the board during final day of MLB Draft

COLUMBIA — The third day of the Major League Baseball Draft quickly picked up where the first two stopped.
After eight current or future South Carolina players were drafted in the first two days, the third began with another recruit off the board. Drew Baker, a right-handed pitcher from Chipola (Fla.) College, went in the 11th round to Philadelphia.
USC pitcher Daniel Lloyd went in the 14th round to Baltimore. The right-handed reliever posted a 3.07 ERA with two saves and 42 strikeouts in 41 innings. Opponents mustered just a .206 average against him.
USC's Julian Bosnic was picked in the 16th round by San Francisco. He was 4-2 with a 2.84 ERA and four saves, striking out 78 in 50 ⅔ innings. Opponents only hit .133 against him.
Clemson pitcher Mack Anglin went in the 13th round to Washington. One of the Tigers' two main weekend starters along with fellow draftee Keyshawn Askew, Anglin was 2-6 with a 3.99 ERA this season. He struck out 75 in 56 ⅓ innings.
Clemson pitcher Davis Sharpe also went in the 13th round, drafted by Cleveland with the No. 396 pick. Sharpe went 4-1 on the mound and also hit .211 with three home runs in 23 games.
Right-hander Carter Raffield was drafted in the 14th round by Cincinnati. He was 0-2 with a 5.68 ERA in eight appearances for the Tigers.
Wofford left-hander Hayes Heinecke was drafted in the 13th round by St. Louis. He was 2-4 with a 4.40 ERA and had 43 strikeouts in 43 innings.
Charleston Southern's R.J. Petit, a 6-foot-8 right-hander, was picked in the 14th round by Detroit. He was 6-5 with a 2.79 ERA and struck out 75 in 84 innings.
Coastal Carolina right-hander Alaska Abney was chosen by Cleveland in the 15th round. He was 3-2 with a 4.99 ERA and struck out 68 in 48 innings.
Stay tuned to this story for developing draft updates.