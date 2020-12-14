You are the owner of this article.
South Carolina-Clemson men's basketball game postponed

  • Updated
Brownell

The annual USC-Clemson rivalry basketball game is postponed. Bart Boatwright/Sideline Carolina 

 BART BOATWRIGHT

COLUMBIA — South Carolina's scheduled rivalry basketball game with Clemson set for Saturday has been postponed, the Gamecocks announced on Monday. 

USC (1-2) has been dealing with positive COVID tests that also forced the cancellations of a game last week and Monday's scheduled game at George Washington. 

South Carolina and the No. 24 Tigers (5-0) hope to reschedule the game this season. 

Clemson is at Virginia Tech on Tuesday to begin ACC play. USC is off until Dec. 23, when the Gamecocks host S.C. State.

From Rock Hill, S.C., David Cloninger covers Gamecock sports. He will not rest until he owns every great film and song ever recorded.

