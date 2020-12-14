South Carolina-Clemson men's basketball game postponed

COLUMBIA — South Carolina's scheduled rivalry basketball game with Clemson set for Saturday has been postponed, the Gamecocks announced on Monday.
USC (1-2) has been dealing with positive COVID tests that also forced the cancellations of a game last week and Monday's scheduled game at George Washington.
South Carolina and the No. 24 Tigers (5-0) hope to reschedule the game this season.
Clemson is at Virginia Tech on Tuesday to begin ACC play. USC is off until Dec. 23, when the Gamecocks host S.C. State.