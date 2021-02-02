COLUMBIA — Did you hear the one about the college rivals who teamed up to try and win a Super Bowl?

There’s no punchline, but Ryan Succop and Bradley Pinion are certainly hoping for a lot of smiles on Sunday night.

“I don’t think it’s sunk in much for either of us,” Pinion said. “Ryan just texted me the other day, ‘Hey, don’t forget, we’re going to the Super Bowl.’

“It doesn’t feel real, two good ol’ boys from North Carolina on the same team going to the Super Bowl.”

Pinion was a standout punter at Clemson from 2012-14. From 2005-08, Succop took turns as South Carolina’s kicker, punter and kickoff man. The two never played against each other but are from the same state, 90 minutes apart — Pinion from Concord and Succop from Hickory.

On Sunday, they’ll realize the dream they each had as kids, one that never seemed realistic but has doubtless arrived. Each wearing the uniform of a Tampa Bay Buccaneer, Pinion the punter and Succop the kicker will each do their part to try and deliver a championship.

Even if there’s some good-natured sniping beforehand.

“Bradley had a Clemson shirt on today,” Succop said. “I said, ‘Bradley, I love you, but that’s an ugly shirt.’”

“We give each other heck all the time about Clemson and South Carolina,” Pinion said. “But he actually can’t talk too much these days, so it’s fantastic.”

Tampa Bay’s opponent Sunday, defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City, selected Succop in the 2009 NFL draft, bestowing upon him the title of “Mr. Irrelevant” as the last player drafted.

Succop still knows players and coaches with the Chiefs and keeps a house in Kansas City.

The Chiefs feature Sammy Watkins, Bashaud Breeland and Dorian O’Daniel, all former Clemson teammates of Pinion, who said they “won’t hear a word from me until after the game.”

Former USC cornerback Rashad Fenton is also on the Chiefs’ roster, while USC’s Chris Lammons (Kansas City) and Kobe Smith (Tampa Bay) are on the teams’ practice squads.

Pinion’s older brother attended USC while Succop was playing, so Pinion saw him kick many times at Williams-Brice Stadium. He never thought he’d play with him, but when Succop arrived just before the season, he found a near-twin.

The two bonded over their strong faith and, while they don’t get to hang out as much as they would like (COVID-19 limits everything, even team meetings and meals), it’s been a great five months.

“I had known Ryan before, because we trained with some of the same kicking coaches. We get along great,” Pinion said. “It’s been such a smooth ride in a crazy year to have a veteran around, to pick his brain and learn from him, and he does the same thing with me.”

“He’s a really close friend of mine,” Succop said. “We have our USC-Clemson differences, but it’s something we kind of have fun with.”

Pinion left Clemson after his junior year and was drafted by San Francisco, coming to Tampa Bay before the 2019 season as a free agent. Succop spent five seasons with the Chiefs, then signed with Tennessee in 2014.

He was with the Titans through 2019, but a balky knee limited his performance. He spent two stints on injured reserve and was then released, leaving him with an uncertain future.

“I got cut in March, and of course everything was closed. But my buddy (Atlanta Falcons tight end Luke Stocker) had a gym in his garage in Nashville,” Succop said. “So our wives would work out while we would watch the kids, then we’d swap.

“It was a great time for me, because I didn’t feel like I had to be ready to kick in May or June. But it was hard in the sense of for the first time in 12 years, I’m not on a team.”

But Tampa Bay called just before the season started and he won a roster spot (ironically at the expense of former USC kicker Elliott Fry, who was released to make room for Succop and wound up kicking in one game for Atlanta last season). He and Pinion reconnected and hit it off, and were part of a journey that has put them one win from lifting the Lombardi Trophy.

“It’s been an amazing year. Some of the things I went through last year in Tennessee were very difficult,” Succop said. “But when you go through some adversity, a lot of times you grow as a person. I’ve grown in my faith through that.”

There is no bet on who gets to show off the trophy first in Columbia or Clemson, as the two are facing the defending champs and a generational quarterback talent in Patrick Mahomes. Then again, they are realizing a big piece of why they’re here is their own QB, some guy named Tom Brady who’s played in nine Super Bowls and won six.

But if it happens, the two will shed the orange and garnet and team up again by wearing identical T-shirts.

“Super Bowl Champions” looks good in any color.

Super Bowl Palmetto State ties:

Kansas City Chiefs

Rashad Fenton (South Carolina)

Chris Lammons (practice squad, South Carolina)

Sammy Watkins (Clemson)

Dorian O’Daniel (Clemson)

Bashaud Breeland (Clemson)

Antonio Hamilton (S.C. State)

Alex Brown (injured reserve, S.C. State)

Vice President of Communications Ted Crews (S.C. State)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Ryan Succop (South Carolina)

Kobe Smith (practice squad, South Carolina)

Bradley Pinion (Clemson)

QB coach Clyde Christensen (former assistant at South Carolina, Clemson)

Assistant head coach Harold Goodwin (Lower Richland High)