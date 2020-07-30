South Carolina-Clemson football game won't happen under SEC's conference-only schedule

COLUMBIA — On Wednesday, the ACC cleared the way for Clemson to play South Carolina in football this season. One day later, the SEC appears to have said no.
The SEC announced its coronavirus-affected football schedule on Thursday, calling for a strict 10-game season against only conference teams. As it stands, the decision by the SEC presidents will bring an end to one of college football's longest-running rivalries. The USC-Clemson game has been played every year since 1909 and is the second-longest uninterrupted streak in the country.
The SEC’s three other in-state cross-conference rivalry games (Kentucky-Louisville, Georgia-Georgia Tech, Florida-Florida State) also will not be played in 2020.
"This new plan for a football schedule is consistent with the educational goals of our universities to allow for the safe and orderly return to campus of their student populations and to provide a healthy learning environment during these unique circumstances presented by the COVID-19 virus," SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement. "This new schedule supports the safety measures that are being taken by each of our institutions to ensure the health of our campus communities."
It was not a unanimous vote from the athletics directors to drop the rivalry games before the 10-game model was passed on to the presidents.
South Carolina’s schedule will drop Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Wofford and Clemson. The season will start on Sept. 26 instead of the original Sept. 5 and will consist of 10 games over 12 weeks. The SEC Championship Game is set for Dec. 19 in Atlanta.
Opponents and dates will be announced later. Each team will have a midseason bye week and then an open week on Dec. 12 for potential makeup games.
The league ADs have another meeting on Friday and three more next week.
The Gamecocks were originally scheduled to host Missouri, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Georgia while visiting Kentucky, Florida, Vanderbilt and LSU. USC will add two opponents from a pool including Alabama, Auburn, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Arkansas.
USC played Alabama in 2019 and Ole Miss in 2018. It has not played Auburn since 2014.
The SEC also announced that start dates and schedules for other fall sports will be released at a later date. The NCAA Board of Governors will meet Aug. 4 to discuss whether or not to cancel all fall championship events, which would affect those sports but not football.
USC plays men’s and women’s soccer, women’s cross country and women’s volleyball in the fall along with football. The men’s soccer team competes in Conference-USA as the SEC does not have a varsity men’s soccer program, but it is following SEC guidelines just the same.