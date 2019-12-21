CLEMSON — The empty seats showed, even in tight TV angles in a reduced-capacity Littlejohn Coliseum. South Carolina beat Clemson 67-54 in the annual rivalry basketball game one week ago in front of the smallest crowd for the meeting (6,394) in eight years.

Perhaps the teams’ records had something to do with that. The Gamecocks were 6-4 checking in while the Tigers were 5-4.

Whatever the reason, it raised a familiar question.

Why don’t USC and Clemson schedule the game sometime other than mid-December, where more fans (notably students, who have usually gone home for Christmas break) can attend?

Two reasons.

One, the basketball schedule as related to the academic schedule makes it difficult.

Two, the coaches don’t want to.

“Brad and I have spoken about trying to find a date that works,” USC coach Frank Martin said. “We’ve played it before December, and we’ve had less students attend games than when we’ve played it now.”

“We were playing the weekend of the football championship series when I first got here. We played a little closer to Christmas here recently,” Tigers counterpart Brad Brownell echoed. “I just don’t know that there’s a great date that works.”

Many have lobbied to play the game in November around a football game, where an entire event can be created (Florida and Florida State have done that). Perhaps the Friday or Sunday around the annual USC-Clemson football game would be a huge moneymaker.

That’s precisely what Martin and Brownell don’t want.

Martin correctly pointed out that for whatever reason, rivalry basketball gets barely any of the hype of rivalry football or baseball. They’re trying to change that by having their own slice of the calendar where football has passed and baseball is still two months away.

“We didn’t want our game overshadowed by the football game, which is what used to happen. I know some people don’t like that, but Brad and I coach basketball,” Martin said. “We’d like for people to speak about our basketball game, not that there’s a basketball game being played on the weekend of the football game.”

The rivalry has gone through phases since USC left the ACC in 1971, as a two-game series per year wasn’t built in anymore. The schools still played twice a year during USC’s stints as an independent and in the Metro Conference, but when the Gamecocks joined the SEC in 1992, the series was reduced to one game per year.

That game was in February for the first three seasons, then switched to December for all but one of the next 19 (2003 was also in February). Martin and Brownell met in November 2013 after their first matchup was on Dec. 2, 2012, but otherwise the game has been in mid-December.

Attendance has been strong. In the eight years of Martin’s tenure, the Clemson game has broken 10,000 five times. Four have been at Colonial Life Arena, which holds twice as many as Littlejohn’s 9,000-seat capacity, and the other packed in 14,146 at Greenville’s Bon Secours Wellness Arena, where Clemson played home games for a season while Littlejohn was being renovated.

This year was the smallest attendance in the Martin-Brownell games, but there’s not any thought of switching the date for next year’s game in Columbia. There really isn’t another time that’s conducive.

“The hard part about that, too, is (November’s) prime time when we take our trips. We went to Vegas, they went to Cancun,” Brownell said. “That’s when a lot of the exempt tournaments are.”

Seasons begin in the first two weeks of November, and it wouldn’t be wise to start them with a rivalry match. Fans would love it, but for the coaches, it’s probable they don’t really know their teams, and definite that one of them will be starting the year 0-1.

Plus, the ACC went to 20 conference games this season, and all league teams but one began their seasons with a conference game. Thanksgiving week is the time for travel tournaments, exams come quickly after, and then the students are gone.

Forget January. The SEC and ACC slates begin in earnest then.

“We’ve tried. We both have finals, it really gets down to there’s not much time, and not many options,” Brownell said. “So, that’s where we’ve landed.”

Each coach recognizes the game will probably never have the pull of the football game, or the baseball series. They’re fighting perception and the calendar.

“Brad and I laugh about it. No one really speaks about our game with Clemson until the day before the game,” Martin said. “Now, when you don’t win, you feel it the next day.”

To get that feeling the week before is the goal.

Joshua Needelman contributed to this story