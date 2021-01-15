South Carolina athletics turns to school to cover COVID shortfall

COLUMBIA — The pandemic crunch on the University of South Carolina’s athletics department will be severe and require a bailout from the school, an official said.

The amount of the loan will be determined near the end of June, athletics director Ray Tanner told The Post and Courier. The woes of this year academic year are expected to continue into next year.

“We’ll talk about, not today, but in the coming days or weeks, what the real bridge funding strategy is going to be for athletics,” said Ed Walton, USC’s Executive Vice President for Administration and Chief Financial Officer, during a Board of Trustees meeting on Friday. “It’s going to have to be constructed in my opinion as a loan, but we’ll be able to loan athletics enough money that it can stay afloat, get itself righted again with the fans in the stands and new contracts for (multimedia), and it’ll all come back around, especially if it comes around when we start winning with (new football coach Shane Beamer).

“But all that said, we’re going to have to loan significant money to athletics, and then collect it over the years that come afterwards.”

Tanner has previously estimated that COVID would cause a shortfall of $58 million for the athletics department, due to the loss of two home football games and restricted attendance at the five that were played.

Attendance has been limited at basketball games as well, and numerous games were cut from the schedule due to a late start to the season and the men’s team having to pause three times due to COVID issues.

USC has not cut any varsity sports during the crunch unlike several other universities, including Clemson, Stanford and Iowa. President Bob Caslen said last month that cutting sports has been discussed and it’s the last thing the school wants to do, although he said that in the end, USC may have to.

USC has been one of the rare athletics departments across the country to actually turn a profit over the past several years. The department has tremendously improved its facilities over the past 10 years but had to max out its credit to do so, and the usual financial injection from the SEC's TV package (over $44 million last year) will be severely diminished this year.