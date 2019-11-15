COLUMBIA — It’s been easy to forget that there’s a game to play.

Through all of the teeth-gnashing, speculation and “here’s what I would do” posts on message boards, South Carolina has been preparing to play at Texas A&M on Saturday. It was always going to be a tough game to win, considering the Gamecocks have yet to beat the Aggies since they joined the SEC in 2012.

With USC’s offense again struggling to find direction, coach Will Muschamp’s job security being heavily discussed, Texas A&M coming off a bye week and playing at home, it doesn't appear this is the year the Gamecocks break that streak.

Yet it is possible. Here are four keys to a South Carolina upset at Texas A&M:

Block out distractions

It’s not easy to tune out all of the negative chatter when you're on the team, but that's what the Gamecocks must do. To a man, they all blamed themselves and not the coaching staff for last week's ugly loss to Appalachian State. And they still fully believe in Muschamp.

There won’t be any changes made until the end of the season, nor should there be. As lousy as the loss to App State was, it didn’t cement anything.

The Gamecocks are 4-6 with two games to play.

Muschamp’s “every week is a season” mantra has to sink into the head of every player this week. They have a season to win this week, and if they can, they head into a bye week with at least a shot of confidence.

Roll the dice on offense

Whatever offensive plan is being put together — and seeing how USC has switched from run to pass to run to pass in the schizophrenia of this season, there’s no telling what that plan will be — coordinator Bryan McClendon can’t be afraid of mixing things up.

Yes, it’s tough to prepare myriad schemes in one week, but what choice does he have? Of all of the names being floated around about whether or not they’ll be back next year, it’s McClendon’s name that is heard the most. What does he have to lose by going out using every weapon in his arsenal?

If running up the middle doesn’t work, he can try to play the short passing game. If that doesn’t work, he can screen to the edges. If that doesn’t work, who’s to stop him from dipping into a wing-T/triple option/wishbone formation to get the run game going, even if only for a play or two?

“There's been obviously Missouri and Appalachian State, and that's who they are defensively, it was a lot of movement,” Muschamp said, describing why his offense has become so predictable at times. “We run the ball well against some of those people, and we didn't Nov. 9, and that's the frustrating part for us.”

If McClendon tries something or some things radically different from the norm and it works, it shows he’s willing to experiment rather than being stubborn. If it doesn't? Well, he was probably going to get fired anyway.

Believe you can win

It’s on the road, where USC has been mostly awful this year (outside of that Georgia game). It’s Texas A&M, who the Gamecocks have never beaten.

But outside of that first blowout (52-28) in 2014 at Williams-Brice Stadium, the USC-A&M games have been close. The highest margin of victory has been 11 points, and that was the only one in the last four years that was a double-digit win.

This A&M team is 6-3 with losses to Clemson, Alabama and Auburn. It beat a horrendous Arkansas team by four points and a not-much-better Ole Miss squad by a touchdown. The Aggies have seemed to lock in lately, whipping merely decent Mississippi State, 49-30, and following with an expected rout of Texas-San Antonio.

The point is, nobody can really say how good Texas A&M is, just as nobody can really say how bad USC is. The Gamecocks beat Georgia on the road but lost to App State at home and to North Carolina in Charlotte.

Force turnovers

Muschamp’s defensive concept of teaching players to try and strip the ball instead of focusing on tackling has always been curious. It worked two years ago because the Gamecocks had Skai Moore and Dante Sawyer.

It doesn’t work now because the current players aren’t that gifted at it, nor good enough at tackling to even think about adding something else.

Yet, for this game, it’s a good concept to use. With Texas A&M punter Braden Mann the best in the country (USC counterpart Joseph Charlton is No. 4 in average yardage), it stands to reason that the Gamecocks’ field position is going to be garbage throughout the evening.

As tough as it’s going to be to do, the Gamecocks have to get some turnovers. That’s the only way to keep from getting in a trap like they did at Missouri, when it seemed their field position started behind the end zone. Ernest Jones got an interception last week and Israel Mukuamu had three against Georgia.

Just one, whether it’s a pick or a USC tackler punching it loose from a ball-carrier, could be the difference.

Prediction

Texas A&M 24, South Carolina 20