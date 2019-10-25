COLUMBIA — Each team has injured key offensive personnel. Each team is going through quarterback struggles. Each team isn’t having the season it expected to have.

But South Carolina should win Saturday when it plays at Tennessee.

The last seven games in the series have been decided by less than seven points, five by three points. The Gamecocks have won four, including the last three in a row, and Will Muschamp has never lost to Tennessee as a head coach, checking in with a glittering 7-0 record.

The Gamecocks are on the road and desperately need this one to qualify for a bowl game. The Volunteers are at home and are in a slightly worse situation, needing to win four of their final five games for a bowl (USC needs three of five).

Here are four keys to a South Carolina victory:

The quarterbacks

So who’s under center for Tennessee? It appears Brian Maurer, who spearheaded some slight improvement the past couple of weeks, is out after suffering his second concussion in two games last week.

That leaves Jarrett Guarantano, a turnover-prone veteran who often gets jeered by his own fans, or redshirt freshman J.T. Shrout, who has completed 3 of 10 career passes. Whichever quarterback gets the honor, the Gamecocks need to make him uncomfortable.

That falls to defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw and edge rusher D.J. Wonnum.

As for USC’s Ryan Hilinski, he’s (mostly) healthy and has (mostly) been good. He and the Gamecocks have done all they can to get his health to 100 percent.

His performance? That could use some improvement.

It's Feaster's show

To make it clear, he never grumbled or complained about running No. 2 behind Rico Dowdle. It was mostly the outside noise claiming Tavien Feaster wasn’t happy about being the second guy after transferring from Clemson.

He’s feeling fine now, and USC needs him to feel better against Tennessee. Feaster was 25 short of 200 yards against Florida, and with Dowdle out this week with a sprained knee, it’s Feaster’s show.

Yes, Mon Denson will spell him at times, but it's Feaster’s time to prove exactly why he was so desired. Tennessee is 10th in the SEC in rushing yards allowed and USC’s greatest offensive success has been when it can run the ball.

Especially if Hilinski is just a hair off like he was against Florida, the Gamecocks will need to lean on Feaster.

Get some picks

Former USC linebacker Skai Moore had a gift for finding the ball. It’s why even at the middle linebacker spot, he tied a school record with 14 career interceptions.

Tennessee has improved offensively the past two games due to a lot of RPO plays that became short throws over the middle. The Vols like to get their playmakers the ball in space and let them operate.

USC has strengthened its defense by going to a 4-3 front, with linebacker Sherrod Greene joining Ernest Jones and T.J. Brunson in the middle of the field. Those guys are going to have opportunities since it seems Tennessee will try to run the same plays even if Maurer isn’t on the field.

They don’t have to get 14 picks like Moore did, but one or two on Saturday would be beneficial.

Stop Vols' star receiver

Tennessee receiver Juaun Jennings (the brother of former USC women’s basketball player Alexis Jennings) is an elite player. The Vols have wisely targeted him a lot, and he’s been a mainstay in their recent improvement.

Tennesse is going to throw the ball to him. Many times. USC has several defensive backs but its corners, Jaycee Horn and Israel Mukuamu, are the ones who have the best shot of limiting him.

They can match Jennings’ 6-3 height (Horn at 6-1, Mukuamu at 6-5). Take him away, especially with a backup QB, and the Vols’ passing game collapses.

Prediction

South Carolina 24, Tennessee 21