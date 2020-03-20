Should Gamecocks hang a national championship banner? NCAA, SEC can't stop them

COLUMBIA — It seems likely that the South Carolina women’s basketball team will someday be recognized for its outstanding 2019-20 season.

But as what? Can the Gamecocks claim a national championship if they never actually won one? Would a banner be hung in Colonial Life Arena reflecting that USC finished No. 1 in each major poll, near the new banners for winning the 2019-20 SEC regular-season and tournament championships that will definitely be flying next season?

There’s a lot going on worldwide that’s much more important, and USC athletics director Ray Tanner has been steadily directing his department through a global pandemic that’s affected every one of the 500-plus student-athletes under his charge. Yet he did respond to The Post and Courier on Wednesday.

“At the appropriate time, I will meet with coach Staley to determine how best to recognize our No. 1 ranked WBB team,” Tanner texted.

Claiming a title

The Gamecocks certainly have the resume to declare themselves national champions, and there’s no rule, NCAA, SEC or otherwise, that says they can’t claim one.

But they should be leery of doing so. While several football teams have retroactively claimed national championships after one of the many polls in past decades said they were No. 1, the most recent example was met with scorn and backlash.

Central Florida's football team went undefeated in 2017 and claimed the national championship, although it was Alabama that beat Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. The Knights have raised banners, added signage to their stadium and credited themselves as champs, although not without being mocked.

Yet the NCAA record book recognizes UCF as a national champion for 2017, albeit with an asterisk, because it finished the season atop the Colley Matrix, one of the computer ranking systems the NCAA uses.

The NCAA doesn’t control the football postseason, so it lists champions as teams that finished No. 1 in the polls. There are 36 polls that have at one time or another come up with a national champion.

In men’s basketball, the national champion has been the winner of the NCAA Tournament every year since 1939. In women’s basketball, the champion has been the winner of the tournament every year since 1982.

The Helms Athletic Foundation named a men’s champion from 1901-82, differing from the tournament champion four times. The Premo-Poretta Power Poll published a list retroactively naming its champions from 1896-48, differing from the tournament champion five times. Some teams claim a title from those (the North Carolina men raised a banner for their 1924 Helms title); many do not.

“I have to say this, and I’m probably going to stir up some folks — we ended the season as the No. 1 team in the country with the best record in the country, the only team that won their regular season and conference tournament undefeated,” Staley said in a TV appearance on March 12. “I think if they’re gonna pass out a national championship trophy, we got our hands out at South Carolina.”

Is there anybody officially crediting a champion?

The NCAA will not name a champion this year since its men's and women's tournaments were canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak. It is not the responsibility of the Associated Press to name a national champion. While the Gamecocks finished No. 1 in the AP rankings, the AP has always posted its final poll before the NCAA Tournament ended, which is why USC was No. 3 in the final AP poll of 2017 but won the national championship two weeks later.

The Women’s Basketball Coaches Association has awarded a trophy to the team that finishes on top of the USA Today/Coaches’ Top 25 every year since 1994, which has also been the national champion every year since 1994. It’s the $30,000 crystal basketball that Staley held aloft moments after the Gamecocks won the 2017 championship, the same one that now resides in a case outside her office.

WBCA director of communications Jack Watford confirmed that conversations about whether or not to award a trophy are being held. The NABC (men's side) is doing the same with decisions expected soon, confirmed senior director of communications Rick Leddy.

If a trophy is presented, it would be a quandary. The WBCA has always given the trophy to the team that finished on top of the coaches' poll, and that team has always been the national champion. The coaches' poll was published after the national championship game and always had the winner of that game ranked first.

USC finished on top of the coaches' poll this year, but there was no national championship game.

Recognition

“I want to highlight our year. Only fitting for our seniors, only fitting for our team we put together,” Staley told the AP this week. “Fitting to recognize what was accomplished this year for us.”

That’s certainly correct. The Gamecocks were 32-1, undefeated in 19 SEC games and had won 26 straight games, including the SEC Women’s Tournament. They were due to be the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.

USC beat 13 Top-25 opponents, had the best RPI in the country and its strength of schedule was rated fifth. The Gamecocks were 16-1 against Top-50 RPI opponents, went 8-1 against the RPI Top 25 and beat five opponents in the Top 10.

A list like that is comparable to several national champions in years past. It’s also comparable to USC’s 2015-16 team.

That Gamecocks squad entered the NCAA Tournament 31-1, did not lose an SEC game in 19 tries and beat 13 Top-25 opponents. They were a No. 1 regional seed, but not the No. 1 tournament seed because of a regular-season loss to Connecticut (the Gamecocks soundly beat the Huskies this year).

That team also seemed destined to reach the Final Four. It lost to Syracuse in the Sweet 16.

Because there is no way to know what might have happened if the NCAA Tournament were held, can the Gamecocks truly be called national champions? Raising a banner with “national champion” on it would certainly have its detractors.

“There probably would be blowback. I’m not one to be concerned about a lot of things like that, quite honestly,” Tanner said. “So we’ll cross that bridge when we get to it, but we’re extremely proud of what coach Staley and her team have accomplished. But we’re not done with it.”

What to say

Florida's state legislature passed a resolution this week proclaiming Florida State’s men’s basketball team the national champion. It remains to be seen if FSU will recognize that.

At USC, a No. 1 banner would certainly be an appropriate way to recognize USC's season. But proclaiming themselves national champions might be seen as a step too far by those outside of Gamecock Nation.

“Well, I think it’s too early to have those conversations. And not to be avoiding the question, but our focus has certainly been on COVID-19 in the last few days,” Tanner said. “I will add that we were on quite a run and, if I’m not mistaken, we were 32-1, we were ranked number one in both polls, and we won a regular-season title and the tournament championship. In my mind, we’re number one.”

That’s enough for a banner.

What could or should be stitched on that banner is to be determined.