COLUMBIA — Shane Beamer's staff is complete.

South Carolina's Board of Trustees approved the final two contracts for Beamer's first on-field football staff on Friday. Greg Adkins was officially named offensive line coach, the last role that was filled, while the contracts of Adkins and defensive line coach Jimmy Lindsey were finalized.

Lindsey got a two-year contract paying $350,000 per year.

Adkins has a two-year contract worth $550,000 per year.

The coaches have already signed their term sheets, meaning if they were to leave USC in the next year, they would owe the school $200,000.

Adkins arrives from Marshall, the same last stop as new strength coach Luke Day. A Marshall alum and letter-winner, he was there for the past three seasons and also did a stint with the Thundering Herd from 1991-95.

Adkins has also worked at Charlotte, Oklahoma State, Syracuse, Tennessee, Troy and Georgia. He was the tight ends coach with the Buffalo Bills from 2013-14.