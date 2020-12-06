Shane Beamer's energy, passion, drive stood out to former Gamecocks

COLUMBIA — Eric Hyman never pulled punches during his lengthy tenure as South Carolina’s athletics director. He couldn’t afford to, with the variety of issues facing him.

Hyman bluntly said what he thought every time he spoke, which endeared him to some, poisoned him to others but was always the best approach for the Gamecocks’ lagging programs. More than a few things impressed Hyman about an eager young assistant football coach.

“That tells you volumes right there. You know me, I call them like I see them,” Hyman said. “He was far more mature than his age. He had a grasp and a sense of how things worked that was extremely impressive to me.”

It’s the same view of new USC head football coach Shane Beamer from many that know him. The 43-year-old, who was hired Sunday and will be officially introduced Monday, has always been noted for his organization, forward thinking and passion for the game.

Beamer has served under high-profile coaches — his father Frank Beamer at Virginia Tech, Steve Spurrier at USC, Kirby Smart at Georgia and Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma — and taken something from each into his new job in Columbia. He’s never been a head coach, nor an offensive or defensive coordinator. But he's had his hands on nearly every part of a football team over his long career, and his meticulous plan for how to rebuild the Gamecocks spoke to athletics director Ray Tanner.

What else stood out to Tanner and many Gamecocks is that despite his inexperience at being in the big chair, Beamer wanted the job. His four-year stint at USC from 2007-10 left powerful memories that stuck through ensuing stops at Virginia Tech, Georgia and Oklahoma.

As soon as Will Muschamp was fired from USC on Nov. 15, Beamer began telling USC supporters and lettermen how badly he wanted to return.

“He wanted this job. He wants to be here for a long time,” said Moe Brown, a USC receiver from 2006-09. “That matters, that means something. It’s why he ended up at the top of the list. We want to wrap our arms around him, and we want Gamecock Nation to do the same.”

'Respect factor'

Brown remembered a serious coach at practice that wasn’t so much about whistle-instruct-repeat as he was about teaching. He never brought up his last name or bragged about the places he’d been, trying to big-time the players into submission.

“There was a respect factor that the players had for Shane Beamer that wasn’t wrapped in him being a traditional coach. His passion, his ability to draw more out of you, was different,” Brown said. “That’s why you see so many people speaking so well of him.”

Hyman remembered that as well.

“There was nothing I saw that was a negative. I think he’s got the potential,” Hyman said. “The challenge is he doesn’t have a measurable track record. That’s the biggest challenge you’re going to face.”

Hyman hired several coaches during a long career as AD at TCU and South Carolina. He anticipated the criticism about Beamer's lack of leadership experience.

No, he hasn’t been a head coach.

Hyman hired Gary Patterson to succeed Dennis Franchione at TCU and while Patterson had been a coordinator during his career, he had also never been a head coach. Today Patterson is the winningest coach in TCU history.

Good gamble.

“He was very talented. There were some other things he just didn’t know,” Hyman said. “When you’re hiring an assistant coach, you’re rolling the dice. With Shane, if they couldn’t hire a head coach, a proven head coach, he would have been at the top of my list.”

Beamer’s hires to fill out his staff will be scrutinized and constantly debated over his USC tenure, but he knew that coming in. At least one former Gamecock says he's sure Beamer will succeed.

“During my NFL career, I had three first-time head coaches,” former fullback Patrick DiMarco said. “There are always going to be learning curves. He knows he needs a good support staff and he’s going to surround himself with good people to make himself better.

“He realizes just because he’s got the job doesn’t mean South Carolina’s going to win the SEC next year. That’s the goal, but he realizes it’s going to take a lot of work and lot of hard work around him to elevate him and all the people around him.”

'More energy than anyone'

DiMarco saw Beamer’s work particularly well with the younger players.

“The dude coaches with more energy than anyone I’ve ever seen coach. He’s all over the place, chest-bumping guys, head-butting guys,” DiMarco said of Beamer, who was also USC's recruiting coordinator. “My freshman year, his leadership and taking the young guys under his wing, showing us what being a Gamecock was, what it meant, kind of relaying coach Spurrier’s message to us.”

It’s all Beamer’s program now. He would have turned down Virginia Tech if its head job had opened if it meant he could have USC. Part of that reason was so he could make his own mark instead of following his father’s steps with the Hokies.

His father will still be a huge influence to Beamer, but whatever he does at USC will be all his own.