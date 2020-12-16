COLUMBIA — The huzzahs and hosannas upon taking a new job are immediately trumped by the need to get to work. Football coaching hires are usually made in late November or early December with the February signing day right around the corner.

South Carolina coaches Steve Spurrier (2005, 23rd) and Will Muschamp (2016, 26th) did pretty well by the rankings with their first recruiting classes. Spurrier added Jared Cook, Kenny McKinley and Ryan Succop in his initial group of offerings while Muschamp reeled in Bryan Edwards, Javon Kinlaw and Sadarius Hutcherson.

Shane Beamer didn’t have many luxuries or notables on Wednesday. Spurrier nor Muschamp had to deal with the early signing period, and Beamer had a scant 11 days to try to wrap his arms around the group that Muschamp had already obtained.

“Trying to do two years’ worth of work in 10 days,” Beamer said.

Beamer only signed seven players on Wednesday, seven defections since Muschamp was fired on Nov. 15 taking their toll. Yet he cautioned that recruiting isn’t nearly over — the February signing day plus a bursting transfer portal can help the Gamecocks — and the ones that did sign on Wednesday will be counted on to start the transition period once they enroll.

Beamer anticipates four of the seven enrolling in January.

The Gamecocks lost receiver Derwin Burgess, a longtime commit who never publicly backed off his commitment, to Georgia Southern early Wednesday. He was the last of the seven Muschamp pledges to not follow through.

Quarterback Colten Gauthier was the first to send in his letter-of-intent and the others trickled in throughout the day, ending when defensive lineman Nick Barrett was confirmed just before Beamer’s press conference. Offensive lineman Jondarius Morgan and defensive lineman T.J. Sanders remain committed but will wait until February to sign.

The final ratings of the class won’t be known until it’s finalized in February, which is fine by Beamer. Nobody wanted to focus on the current rating of the class, which in the best case is in the high 90s.

“When your class is as small as it is, your ranking’s not going to be high. And that’s OK. This small class is by design,” Beamer said. “Soon as I get off this call with you guys, I’m right back on the phone. There’s some guys out there I’m optimistic will sign with us.”

South Carolina signees

Name, Pos., Ht., Wt., Hometown (Previous school)

Nick Barrett, DL, 6-4, 320, Goldsboro, N.C. (Eastern Wayne)

O’Mega Blake, WR, 6-3, 189, Rock Hill (South Pointe)

Jordan Davis, OL, 6-5, 288, Fairburn, Ga. (Creekside)

Marcellas Dial, CB, 5011, 180, Woodruff (Georgia Military)

Colten Gauthier, QB, 6-3, 205, Dacula, Ga. (Hebron Christian)

Juju McDowell, RB, 5-10, 175, Leesburg, Ga. (Lee County)

Sam Reynolds, S, 5-9, 175, Alabaster, Ala. (Thompson)