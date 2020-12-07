Shane Beamer right at home as Gamecocks' new head football coach

COLUMBIA — There was a lot said about what Shane Beamer didn’t have.

He had never been a head coach until Saturday. He has still never been an offensive or defensive coordinator.

How could South Carolina turn over its reeling football program to somebody so untested, knowing that more failure could be a hole from which the Gamecocks may never escape?

It’s because he has what no other candidate had.

Beamer wanted more than anything to be here.

“Baby, we did it,” he said through his emotions, speaking to his wife, Emily, back in Norman, Okla., with the couple’s three children. “We’re back.”

During his introductory press conference on Monday, Beamer got choked up talking about what USC meant to him. He met Emily, a native of Starkville, Miss., when he was coaching at Mississippi State, and within a year of getting married, USC coach Steve Spurrier called with a job offer.

All they knew about Columbia was it was hot and there was a Bush River Road, where they booked a hotel. The next day was spent looking for a house because each knew.

“Those four years would lead to four of the greatest years of our life,” Beamer said. “Today is an absolute dream come true. I would have been crushed if this thing did not happen.”

With that, Beamer injected optimism into a program sorely needing it and pledged to get the Gamecocks back to where they were so recently. In his first stint at USC from 2007-10, Beamer helped construct the team’s greatest stretch, a 2010-13 run that featured 42 wins, an SEC East championship and a record five straight wins over Clemson.

He’s back now, in charge of everything, and vowed that the days of reminiscing on how good it used to be are over.

Days even better are on the horizon.

“I have great pride in being from the state of South Carolina, and I have great pride in being head coach of the University of South Carolina,” he said. “We’ve done it before, at a high, high, high level, and we’re going to get back to that.”

Beamer updated his immediate plans, which involved meeting with the team and staff Sunday night and already getting in touch with current committed recruits and recruits he hopes to add. He will be with Oklahoma through its game at West Virginia on Saturday and the Dec. 19 Big 12 Championship Game, and perhaps further.

But he’ll be doing two jobs at once over at least the next couple of weeks, and didn’t just fly to Columbia to be introduced and then get back to Norman. Technology, and that he can’t recruit face-to-face anyway due to COVID restrictions, allows him to finish his job at OU with the players he had there and begin to construct his first roster here.

“You would want him to be loyal to his current position,” USC athletic director Ray Tanner said. “I think it would be wrong of us … to be selfish and say, ‘Stop what you’re doing right now and be with us.’ Is that the type of person we would want to be?”

Defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson and special teams coordinator Kyle Krantz will not be retained, team sources told The Post and Courier. The rest of fired coach Will Muschamp’s staff is in wait-and-see mode. Beamer is in the process of considering other coaches to serve under him, and that may include current coaches already in place.

“Certainly some guys on this staff that I would envision being in our program going forward,” Beamer said. “I’m going to take my time on that.”

Beamer remembered meeting his future in-laws for the first time and realizing how SEC-centric they were. They wanted to talk all about "The Paul Finebaum Show" and the passion that never disappears.

“The fact that their son-in-law is live on SEC Network is probably the proudest day of their lives,” he quipped.

Which brought it back to what he and Emily saw on that first night in Columbia. When Beamer got a call from Tanner on Saturday, Tanner saying he wanted Beamer to be his coach, Beamer walked out of his office to see his family waiting.

All he had to do was nod and the eruption was louder than the first time he ever heard Williams-Brice Stadium at its peak, when he was alongside his father, Frank Beamer, as the elder Beamer led Virginia Tech against South Carolina’s star-studded 1987 squad (the Gamecocks won, 40-10).

“You have everything in place to win here,” said the man so enamored with USC that his family recorded the football coaches’ Sunday TV shows at his post-USC stops. "We'll get where we want to go. And hopefully that's sooner rather than later."