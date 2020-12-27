Shane Beamer must rebuild the Gamecocks' shattered secondary

COLUMBIA — South Carolina’s secondary showed glimpses of what it could be during Will Muschamp’s five-year tenure. The problem was inconsistency.

The thought was the new coach could coax steadiness from the group, to smooth the ragged edges and get the Gamecocks back to their reputation of “Defensive Back University.”

Instead, Shane Beamer is facing another rebuild within his already massive rebuilding project. The Gamecocks began the season with 12 scholarship DBs among a group of 16, and five of them that played most of the snaps are gone.

Starting cornerbacks Jaycee Horn and Israel Mukuamu were the first to go, opting out of the final three games of the season after Muschamp was fired and declaring their intentions to enter the NFL Draft. Each was expected to go pro after the season anyway, and in Mukuamu’s case, a reoccurrence of a chronic groin issue wasn’t going to allow him to play the final three games anyway.

Yet their decisions and the resulting backlash — did they take advantage of COVID opt-out scenario or quit on their teammates? — soured the atmosphere. Starting safety R.J. Roderick also opted out but has not made his intentions for next season clear, and then three more hit the transfer portal following the final game.

Backup safety Shilo Sanders, who had moments but could never stay in the starting lineup, did what most expected by transferring to play for his father, Deion Sanders, and with his brother at Jackson State.

On Wednesday, starting nickel Jammie Robinson and John Dixon, who became a starting corner when Horn and Mukuamu left, entered the portal.

Roderick started six games and could return.

But if he doesn’t, the group that left represents nearly all of the starts and five of the team’s eight interceptions.

“You never know how those guys are going to come out. It’s been a long year and a lot of stuff going on out there of guys not playing in bowl games, teams opting out,” interim head coach Mike Bobo said before Robinson and Dixon entered the portal. “It’s like I told these guys, you chose to play for South Carolina and you play in the Southeastern Conference, and the reason you chose to play in this conference and this team is because we love to compete.”

Once Bobo took over for Muschamp, he was blunt about the Gamecocks’ weaknesses. While never singling out any player, he decried the team’s overall speed and mentioned a lack of accountability.

“Leadership is influence. We have to cultivate the kids that have influence on this football team, and the ones that have that good influence, those are the ones that we need to cultivate and put in leadership roles,” Bobo said. “And the ones that have bad influence, quite frankly, we need to get them out of here.”

Bobo said that a week ago, when the Gamecocks accepted the bowl invitation that they were forced to rescind two days later. It was officially Beamer’s program then, and players leaving landed among everything else he was trying to repair.

Beamer will have a few defensive backs to rely on. Jaylin Dickerson played well as a backup, although the oft-injured player missed the final game due to injury. Cam Smith intercepted two passes, Jaylan Foster started five games and Joey Hunter played well.

Two junior-college prospects, Marcellas Dial and Isaiah Norris, signed with Beamer out of Georgia Military and safety Sam Reynolds, a recruit from Alabama, is aboard as well.

Consistent play was a goal under Muschamp and will be under Beamer. It’s just that first, Beamer has to start by finding and keeping a consistent secondary on the field.