Shane Beamer interview went well, but Gamecocks' coaching search isn't over

COLUMBIA — Shane Beamer remains a prime candidate to be South Carolina’s next head football coach, but no offer has been made and no announcement is imminent.
Sources close to the situation said Sunday afternoon that there is “definitely not” an official offer on the table although several conversations between Beamer and the USC brass have gone well. Beamer formally interviewed for the job on Friday.
As for how it went, the source said Beamer feels very good about where he is in relation to the job.
The son of Virginia Tech legend Frank Beamer, Shane Beamer, 43, was born in Charleston and was a USC assistant from 2007-10. He has also assisted at several SEC schools and is currently Oklahoma’s assistant head coach for offense.
USC remains in the interview process for all of its candidates although The Post and Courier has previously reported that athletics director Ray Tanner wants to have a decision by Dec. 5.
The Gamecocks (2-7) are set to finish their regular season at Kentucky on the same day.
One candidate who may receive a face-to-face interview this week is Louisiana head coach Billy Napier. Another top candidate for the job, Napier was unable to do so last week due to contracting COVID-19.
Napier has recovered and rejoined his team for a 70-20 rout of Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday. The Ragin’ Cajuns are at Appalachian State on Dec. 5. After that, they’ll play against Coastal Carolina (and head coach Jamey Chadwell, who has also interviewed for the USC job) on Dec. 19 in the Sun Belt Championship Game.
USC President Bob Caslen may also want to participate in face-to-face interviews with candidates but he is unable to after testing positive for COVID-19 last week. He can still conduct university business via video conferencing and his approval will be needed before a hire can be made.
Caslen and Tanner fired coach Will Muschamp in the middle of his fifth season on Nov. 15 after he compiled a 28-30 record.