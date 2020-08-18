SEC's revised football schedule adds to South Carolina's budget crunch

COLUMBIA — The football schedule is set.

Now, how does South Carolina get to the road games?

The Gamecocks' schedule typically balances the easiest and most difficult road trips. In odd years, USC has its two longest flights of the two-year schedule cycle, to Missouri and Texas A&M. But those are tempered with a bus ride to Georgia, and while the Gamecocks always fly to Tennessee, if they had to bus to Knoxville it’s only a four-hour trip.

In even years, like this one, the permanent trips are too far to bus (Florida, Kentucky, Vanderbilt) but there’s a bus ride to Clemson included. It works out so the athletic department doesn’t have to spend exorbitant travel fees for one year over another.

Then coronavirus came along, bringing an updated schedule and a financial crunch. The SEC gave USC another must-fly game at Ole Miss, while cutting the non-conference game at Clemson. The Gamecocks were already scheduled to play at LSU, also a game that requires a flight.

A charter flight to Ole Miss (Oxford, Miss.) will cost about $90,000, according to figures the USC Board of Trustees discussed last week. Athletics director Ray Tanner has estimated that USC could lose from $40-70 million with fewer games and limited football attendance. Employees in the athletic department already have taken furloughs and salary cuts.

Muschamp, who voluntarily gave up 10 percent of his $4.4 million salary, has an idea to help combat the cost.

“If our league would bump back all the games to 3:30 or later, travel the day of the game. Fly in four hours before the game, go eat a pregame meal, and go to the ballpark,” he said. “So I told our guys we might be traveling just like you did in Little League. Got your helmet and your shoulder pads, fly the day of the game, pick your stuff up, walk in the ballpark in your cleats and let’s go play.”

The idea is rooted in saving and superstition. When the Gamecocks travel on Friday and play at noon or 3:30 on Saturday, there aren’t any idle hours. When they have a Saturday night game, the waiting around at the hotel before going to the stadium is interminable.

Muschamp also remembers the 2000 season, when he was Valdosta State’s defensive coordinator. The Blazers always traveled the day of the game and were 10-1 going into the playoffs.

They were playing at Delta State, who they had lost to earlier in the year but only by 10 points.

“We got fancy and flew to Delta State in the first round of playoffs, and got our (butts) kicked that next day. We got fancy and stayed in the hotel the night before the game, we thought we were big time, and we got out there and got waxed,” Muschamp recalled. “Now, they watered down the field. But we got waxed because we got fancy.”

Muschamp, who will implement other cost-cutting measures (like traveling with less players), knows his idea is a long shot. The SEC has its TV rights to consider, and with the Big Ten and Pac-12 opting out of the season and thus creating more slots for SEC games, the conference will gladly offer teams up for noon kickoffs.

“They may ask our opinion, but they ain’t gonna do what we tell them,” Muschamp said. “I’ve learned that in this league.”

USC’s first road game is Oct. 3 at Florida. Kickoff time has not been determined.

Brooks suits up

Transfer receiver Jalen Brooks, who played two years at Wingate and the spring at Tarleton State before signing with USC, was at Tuesday’s first practice. The Gamecocks are seeking an NCAA waiver that would allow him to play this season instead of sitting out the required transfer year.