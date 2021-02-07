COLUMBIA — They were a great team. Merely good or average teams aren’t ranked first in the country and have a 22-1 record in the second week of February.
But after South Carolina’s 70-52 win over Connecticut on Feb. 10, the Gamecocks women’s basketball team went from being great to elite in the nation’s consciousness. A similar chance awaits Feb. 8 as USC (15-1) heads to UConn for the latest in a long-running series, and the first opportunity to notch consecutive wins over the Huskies.
“I think these players are a little bit different in that they just go out and play. I don’t think they really look into the long tradition of UConn, just really winning, having undefeated season after undefeated season,” Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley said. “I think they just want to win. They’re locked into whatever we need to do to win.”
All but two of the players who were part of the history-making win in Columbia last year are still around, with one newcomer to the Gamecocks’ 11-woman roster. There are different looks on each sideline, USC using more speed and finding another post option in Laeticia Amihere, while UConn reloaded with Paige Bueckers, the country’s top-rated recruit last year who seems destined to be named National Freshman of the Year.
The Gamecocks are ranked second and the Huskies third, rankings that could change pre-game after the new polls are released Feb. 8. That could again make USC the country’s No. 1 team after previous No. 1 Louisville lost to N.C. State a week ago.
Top ranking or not, it’s a bit of the same scenario. USC is again massively talented, undefeated in the SEC and has responded from an early season loss, but feels a bit unspoken of when it comes to the discussions of elite teams.
Beating UConn again, on the road, especially if the Gamecocks hit No. 1 a few hours before tipoff?
That would do it, again.
“Any time you play UConn, you always test yourself against that great tradition. It’s refreshing to know (my players) don’t really buy into it. Then again, they haven’t been to Gampel (Pavilion) and they haven’t seen those 11 national championship banners hanging up,” Staley said. “That’s why shootaround is so important. By gametime, you’ve already seen it, the focus in on the task at hand, and that is trying to get a tough win on the road against UConn.”
Last year’s win was dominant, the Gamecocks’ defense taking away the 3-pointers UConn loved to shoot and marauding the Huskies in the paint. It’s not that UConn hadn’t lost before; it’s just it hadn’t lost often and was hardly ever beaten down like it was a year ago.
“We’re allowed to lose a (expletive) game once in a while where the other team plays better than us. South Carolina played way better than Connecticut,” grumbled coach Geno Auriemma. “That’s allowed to happen once in a while, and it’s not like, ‘What did you guys do wrong?’”
This year, each team has lost once, USC to N.C. State in December and UConn to Arkansas on Jan. 28. The Gamecocks beat Arkansas on Jan. 18, but that’s not a guarantee that USC will be able to top the Huskies.
The Razorbacks are a unique team to prepare for, with their proclivity for running and launching 3-pointers, and USC beat them at home while they beat UConn at home. The Gamecocks have shown they can outscore a team that likes to play that way, but the Huskies do not; their offense will be to get Bueckers the ball and let her spot up from anywhere on the floor, where she’s equally deadly.
A win doesn’t decide a championship, but the confidence and recognition toward gaining one would certainly arrive.