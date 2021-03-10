COLUMBIA — It’s familiar territory. He’s walked the path the past two years so he knew it was coming.

It’s time for the SEC Tournament, which has been South Carolina’s make-or-break opportunity in three straight seasons, and that means top scorer A.J. Lawson is going to be asked about his future. Just like the past two years, he said he hasn’t thought about it and will wait until the end of the season.

“Right now, just focused on the SEC Tournament, trying to win,” the junior guard said.

It feels different this time, at least to outsiders. With the Gamecocks winding up a miserable season but Lawson displaying vast improvement, this seems to be his best chance to move on. The NBA, as has been the case the past two years, seems a stretch, but with a return to normal pre-draft workouts and always a chance to play himself into an NBA roster spot, Lawson could elect to accept his best chance to play professional basketball.

“It’s my dream to play in the NBA,” he said. “Whenever I make my decision, I’ll have to consider all factors.”

Lawson has been the most consistent player and one of the few highlights this season for the Gamecocks, who enter the tournament with a 6-14 record. USC has a first-round matchup against Ole Miss and Irmo native Devontae Shuler on March 11. The teams played on Feb. 13 in Columbia and Shuler scored a career-high 31 points in an 81-74 Rebels win.

March is a time for miracles, which is what USC needs at this point. The Gamecocks must win four games in four days to win the SEC championship and receive the automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Yet since the reeling Gamecocks haven’t shot well or played well defensively all season, it seems likely they will lose in the first round and start the ticking clock on two things: Will coach Frank Martin return for a 10th season and will Lawson decide to do more than just dip a toe into the draft process this time.

Those decisions are for a day very soon. Today is about reflecting on what’s been a sterling individual career in which Lawson never got much help to get to his most prized desire.

“I think he’s frustrated this year. He knows how hard he’s worked and how hard we tried to work,” Martin said. “I just feel bad that wins and losses and everything this year has thrown at him has kind of derailed his greatest goal, which was for us to keep winning. We got one more shot this year to make the year work out, and I know he’s excited about playing here as we start preparing today.”

Lawson, from Canada, chose the Gamecocks and immediately made an impact. He considered the NBA after his freshman year but knew he needed more seasoning. His sophomore year was good by the numbers but not so good by the particulars, and when the season abruptly ended due to the pandemic, he was interested in the draft process but didn’t know what was going to happen.

He never had a chance to work out in front of scouts or team personnel, and NBA administrators only had game film and Zoom interviews with Lawson to peruse. With the draft pushed to November, well past when Lawson had to decide if he was returning to school, he knew the odds weren’t great of him getting selected.

So he came back, added some muscle and stepped into the ring as the Gamecocks’ best player. He did well to start, then COVID-19 hit again.

Like the rest of the team, Lawson suffered through a seven-week period during which the program was shut down three times. He averaged nearly 17 points and was one of two players to play in every game, and the only one to start every game.

“I feel like each year I’ve grown more and more. This year I’ve grown a lot because we had to go through so much,” Lawson said. “It’s hard, but I’ve been through it, lived through it. That’s just the life we live now.”

He deserved better than to give so much to USC and not get a postseason trip out of it, but that’s been a theme for several Gamecock all-stars. Lawson never strayed from trying to get better, which could perhaps make the team better.

“He’s a great young man. He was a highly regarded recruit that chose to come here to make himself better, I think he’s done that,” Martin said. “He spent his first two years here learning how to grow as a person because he was a baby when he got here, to get better and grow and become more of a man and continue to improve as a player. I think he’s done that every year.”

As another season comes to a close, all Lawson can do is leave everything on the court. And then decide if it’s worth another try.