John A. Carlos II

South Carolina coach Will Muschamp's fourth team is his best, but is facing a tremendously difficult schedule.

 John A. Carlos II/Special to The Post and Courier

HOOVER, Ala. — The most popular topic at SEC Media Days was reflected in the media’s preseason order of finish.

South Carolina, asked all week about its bear of a schedule, was voted fourth in the SEC East in the preseason picks released Friday morning. Defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (second team) and wide receiver Bryan Edwards (third team) were named to the preseason All-SEC team.

Georgia was picked to win the East Division for a third straight season while Alabama again took the preseason flag in the West. The Crimson Tide also were picked to win the SEC Championship Game.

In the East, a 10-win Florida team that’s faced a rash of offseason discipline problems and player transfers, plus a Missouri team that added former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant, were picked second and third over USC.

The Gamecocks received one vote for SEC champion.

South Carolina is coming off a 7-6 season and despite fielding a large amount of experienced starters, is expected to struggle against a rough schedule. USC faces Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Texas A&M and Clemson, which are all expected to be in the preseason AP Top 25. Missouri may also squeak into the polls.

Kinlaw, who prepped at Goose Creek High, has started 22 of his 25 career games and has 12 tackles for loss, including 4.5 sacks. The huge lineman has also knocked down eight passes, two kicks and forced three fumbles.

Edwards is in line to set every notable school receiving record during his senior year. From Conway, Edwards has started 37 of 38 games and has caught at least one pass in every game he’s played.

2019 PRESEASON MEDIA ALL-SEC TEAM

OFFENSE

First Team

QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

RB D'Andre Swift, Georgia

RB Najee Harris, Alabama

WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

WR Henry Ruggs III, Alabama

TE Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri

OL Andrew Thomas, Georgia

OL Alex Leatherwood, Alabama

OL Prince Tega Wanogho, Auburn

OL Jedrick Wills Jr., Alabama

C Lloyd Cushenberry, LSU

Second Team

QB Jake Fromm, Georgia

RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Vanderbilt

RB Lamical Perine, Florida

WR Kalija Lipscomb, Vanderbilt

WR Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

TE Jared Pinkney, Vanderbilt

OL Solomon Kindley, Georgia

OL Damien Lewis, LSU

OL Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms, Missouri

OL Isaiah Wilson, Georgia

C Darryl Williams, Mississippi State

Third Team

QB Joe Burrow, LSU

RB Larry Rountree, Missouri

RB JaTarvious Whitlow, Auburn

WR Justin Jefferson, LSU

WR Bryan Edwards, South Carolina

TE *Miller Forristall, Alabama

TE *Charlie Woerner, Georgia

OL Deonte Brown, Alabama

OL Ben Cleveland, Georgia

OL Logan Stenberg, Kentucky

OL Matt Womack, Alabama

C Drake Jackson, Kentucky

DEFENSE

First Team

DL Raekwon Davis, Alabama

DL Derrick Brown, Auburn

DL Rashard Lawrence, LSU

DL Jabari Zuniga, Florida

LB Dylan Moses, Alabama

LB Anfernee Jennings, Alabama

LB Erroll Thompson, Mississippi State

DB Grant Delpit, LSU

DB J.R. Reed, Georgia

DB Trevon Diggs, Alabama

DB C.J. Henderson, Florida

Second Team

DL Nick Coe, Auburn

DL Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M

DL Marlon Davidson, Auburn

DL Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina

LB Cale Garrett, Missouri

LB De'Jon Harris, Arkansas

LB David Reese II, Florida

DB Patrick Surtain II, Alabama

DB Xavier McKinney, Alabama

DB Kristian Fulton, LSU

DB Cameron Dantzler, Mississippi State

Third Team

DL LaBryan Ray, Alabama

DL McTelvin Agim, Arkansas

DL Chauncey Rivers, Mississippi State

DL Tyler Clark, Georgia

LB Terrell Lewis, Alabama

LB Jacob Phillips, LSU

LB Kash Daniel, Kentucky

DB DeMarkus Acy, Missouri

DB Shyheim Carter, Alabama

DB Richard LeCounte, Georgia

DB Daniel Thomas, Auburn

SPECIALISTS

First Team

P Braden Mann, Texas A&M

PK Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia

RS Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

AP Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

Second Team

P Tommy Townsend, Florida

PK Anders Carlson, Auburn

RS Marquez Callaway, Tennessee

AP Kadarius Toney, Florida

Third Team

P Arryn Siposs, Auburn

PK Evan McPherson, Florida

RS Jashaun Corbin, Texas A&M

AP Lynn Bowden, Kentucky

* - Indicates a tie

