HOOVER, Ala. — The most popular topic at SEC Media Days was reflected in the media’s preseason order of finish.
South Carolina, asked all week about its bear of a schedule, was voted fourth in the SEC East in the preseason picks released Friday morning. Defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (second team) and wide receiver Bryan Edwards (third team) were named to the preseason All-SEC team.
Georgia was picked to win the East Division for a third straight season while Alabama again took the preseason flag in the West. The Crimson Tide also were picked to win the SEC Championship Game.
In the East, a 10-win Florida team that’s faced a rash of offseason discipline problems and player transfers, plus a Missouri team that added former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant, were picked second and third over USC.
The Gamecocks received one vote for SEC champion.
South Carolina is coming off a 7-6 season and despite fielding a large amount of experienced starters, is expected to struggle against a rough schedule. USC faces Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Texas A&M and Clemson, which are all expected to be in the preseason AP Top 25. Missouri may also squeak into the polls.
Kinlaw, who prepped at Goose Creek High, has started 22 of his 25 career games and has 12 tackles for loss, including 4.5 sacks. The huge lineman has also knocked down eight passes, two kicks and forced three fumbles.
Edwards is in line to set every notable school receiving record during his senior year. From Conway, Edwards has started 37 of 38 games and has caught at least one pass in every game he’s played.
2019 PRESEASON MEDIA ALL-SEC TEAM
OFFENSE
First Team
QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
RB D'Andre Swift, Georgia
RB Najee Harris, Alabama
WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama
WR Henry Ruggs III, Alabama
TE Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri
OL Andrew Thomas, Georgia
OL Alex Leatherwood, Alabama
OL Prince Tega Wanogho, Auburn
OL Jedrick Wills Jr., Alabama
C Lloyd Cushenberry, LSU
Second Team
QB Jake Fromm, Georgia
RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Vanderbilt
RB Lamical Perine, Florida
WR Kalija Lipscomb, Vanderbilt
WR Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
TE Jared Pinkney, Vanderbilt
OL Solomon Kindley, Georgia
OL Damien Lewis, LSU
OL Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms, Missouri
OL Isaiah Wilson, Georgia
C Darryl Williams, Mississippi State
Third Team
QB Joe Burrow, LSU
RB Larry Rountree, Missouri
RB JaTarvious Whitlow, Auburn
WR Justin Jefferson, LSU
WR Bryan Edwards, South Carolina
TE *Miller Forristall, Alabama
TE *Charlie Woerner, Georgia
OL Deonte Brown, Alabama
OL Ben Cleveland, Georgia
OL Logan Stenberg, Kentucky
OL Matt Womack, Alabama
C Drake Jackson, Kentucky
DEFENSE
First Team
DL Raekwon Davis, Alabama
DL Derrick Brown, Auburn
DL Rashard Lawrence, LSU
DL Jabari Zuniga, Florida
LB Dylan Moses, Alabama
LB Anfernee Jennings, Alabama
LB Erroll Thompson, Mississippi State
DB Grant Delpit, LSU
DB J.R. Reed, Georgia
DB Trevon Diggs, Alabama
DB C.J. Henderson, Florida
Second Team
DL Nick Coe, Auburn
DL Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M
DL Marlon Davidson, Auburn
DL Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina
LB Cale Garrett, Missouri
LB De'Jon Harris, Arkansas
LB David Reese II, Florida
DB Patrick Surtain II, Alabama
DB Xavier McKinney, Alabama
DB Kristian Fulton, LSU
DB Cameron Dantzler, Mississippi State
Third Team
DL LaBryan Ray, Alabama
DL McTelvin Agim, Arkansas
DL Chauncey Rivers, Mississippi State
DL Tyler Clark, Georgia
LB Terrell Lewis, Alabama
LB Jacob Phillips, LSU
LB Kash Daniel, Kentucky
DB DeMarkus Acy, Missouri
DB Shyheim Carter, Alabama
DB Richard LeCounte, Georgia
DB Daniel Thomas, Auburn
SPECIALISTS
First Team
P Braden Mann, Texas A&M
PK Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia
RS Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
AP Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
Second Team
P Tommy Townsend, Florida
PK Anders Carlson, Auburn
RS Marquez Callaway, Tennessee
AP Kadarius Toney, Florida
Third Team
P Arryn Siposs, Auburn
PK Evan McPherson, Florida
RS Jashaun Corbin, Texas A&M
AP Lynn Bowden, Kentucky
* - Indicates a tie