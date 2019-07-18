HOOVER, Ala. — Of course they always wanted more, but they were satisfied with what they had. It’s Kentucky football, after all, also known as a five-month distraction between basketball seasons.
Rich Brooks went to bowl games in each of his final four years as head coach, and Joker Phillips made it five in a row when he took over for Brooks. Those were seven or eight-win seasons, solid years for a program not expected to do amazing things.
It took Mark Stoops four years to get to a bowl game, and back to that seven-win plateau, but there were still grumblings. Couldn’t, shouldn’t, Kentucky be better?
They hardly ever have been, but Stoops thought so.
“We want more,” Stoops said.
In Year Six, they got it.
The Wildcats last season won 10 games for the first time since 1977. They beat Penn State in the Citrus Bowl to end it. Stoops was named SEC Coach of the Year and linebacker Josh Allen was the league’s Defensive Player of the Year, which started a run of national defensive honors for him.
Kentucky arrived. Yet it bought just a slim grace period before the questions started about what the Wildcats would do this season.
Comment at SEC Media Days: “You guys beat Florida for the first time in 32 years last year … ”
Stoops: “Yes.”
Comment continued: “You haven’t beaten Florida in back-to-back years since … ”
Stoops patiently smiled. It’s that kind of life for Kentucky football.
“We’re not interested in having one good team, or one good year,” he said. “We’re interested in building a program.”
It would be hard for Kentucky to win 10 games again if it brought most of the players that earned those 10 wins back. Losing the horses they did, the Wildcats might be wasting their time dreaming about winning 10 games again.
Gone is Allen, the beating heart of one of the most experienced and nasty defenses in the league. Running back Benny Snell, a proud and productive Wildcat, also departed after averaging 111 yards per game and piling up over 1,400 yards for the season.
Star receiver Lynn Bowden is back but he and quarterback “Touchdown" Terry Wilson lost their next three most prolific pass-catchers. On defense, the Wildcats bid farewell to Darius West, Mike Edwards, Jordan Jones and Derrick Baity, each a veteran and outstanding player.
“Losing the guys we lost, they were great players,” Bowden admitted. “But people tend to overlook some of the players we have. We can’t take a step back. There’s no excuse.”
The schedule is favorable, although Kentucky will have to survive three road games in five weeks through mid-October. The game at Georgia on Oct. 19 looks like the toughest.
Otherwise, they host Florida, Arkansas, Missouri and Tennessee, and travel to Mississippi State, Vanderbilt and South Carolina, which they’ve beaten in each of the last five years. There are 10 wins on that schedule.
But it’s all depending on how quickly the younger players can replace the departed stars, if they can.
“I like to be the underdog. Definitely not going to be easy, but you got to give our young guys credit,” mammoth lineman Logan Stenberg said. “The dropoff isn’t going to be that bad.”
By the way, Kentucky hasn’t beaten Florida two years in a row since 1977.