HOOVER, Ala. — Alabama hits SEC Media Days on Wednesday and will talk about how its national championship loss to Clemson still lingers, and how it’s driving the Crimson Tide to get back on top.
Georgia was here Tuesday and the conversation was about Alabama, but in a more indirect way. The Bulldogs are hungry for a national title, and getting it means getting past the Crimson Tide.
“Definitely,” Bulldogs offensive lineman Andrew Thomas said. “Anything short of a national championship, we’re not OK with.”
Georgia has been oh-so-close to a title the past two seasons and each time it was Alabama that snipped its hopes. Two years ago in the national championship game, there was no way freshman quarterback Tua Tagovailoa could pick up a first down, much less anything else, against Georgia's defense on second-and-26 from the 41-yard line in overtime ...
Touchdown. Tide win another title.
Last year, after being the better team for 56 minutes and change in the SEC Championship Game, Georgia and Alabama were tied at 28 with three minutes to go when a curious play call gave the Tide the ball, a short field and a lot of room to run.
Touchdown. Tide win another SEC championship. Gut-searing agony for Georgia.
That one kept the Bulldogs out of the College Football Playoff and they ended their season with a Sugar Bowl loss to Texas. Alabama has preached and will continue to preach about how its national championship-game loss to Clemson will drive it through this season, but Georgia is on a different tack.
They won’t talk about the Crimson Tide. Alabama’s not on the regular-season schedule and there’s no guarantee that the two will meet.
It’s the usual approach of trying to win every game, the season-opener at Vanderbilt the most important on the schedule. “We learned, but we also learned from our victories, and we had quite a few of those last year too,” coach Kirby Smart said. “The biggest thing is concerning ourselves with us, not concerning ourselves with somebody else.”
But it lingers. Georgia might have lost to Alabama anyway but the way it lost is the hurdle that only gets bigger.
Facing fourth-and-11 at midfield with the game tied, Georgia sent out its punting unit. Except with one major difference – backup quarterback Justin Fields was with them.
The crowd and the TV audience scarcely had time to wonder what Fields was doing before they had the answer. “They’re going to fake it.”
“They’re going to fake it,” said Alabama’s defense, which stayed in its regular formation.
“‘Let’s get the first down. Let’s do it,’” safety J.R. Reed said, describing his thoughts. “If we got it, we got it, if we didn’t, I was prepared to go out there and stop them.”
They faked it. Direct snap to Fields, who tried to make something happen.
It didn’t happen. Fields was squashed, Alabama took over and punched in the winning TD with a minute to go.
Losing any game is awful, but losing on a call like that brings other questions. One, are you ever gonna win a title?
Two, can you get out of your own way to win that title?
“We got outplayed. Plain and simple, we got outplayed,” Reed said. “But I don’t think about that game.”
Georgia will be picked to win the SEC East when the preseason vote is released Friday morning. If they win the East, maybe they get another shot at Alabama for the SEC title. The two teams could meet in Atlanta, meet in the playoff, maybe meet in both.
They might not meet at all. The crushing losses linger, but Georgia’s season is not about getting a third crack at Alabama.
“I just want a crack at an SEC championship, a crack at a natty championship,” Reed said. “I don’t care who it is.”