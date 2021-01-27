COLUMBIA — Shane Beamer now knows what the challenge ahead looks like after the SEC released its conference football schedule for 2021 on Wednesday.

The SEC is keeping the same conference rotation as usual and not changing too much despite the pandemic-defined 2020 season. South Carolina will again host Auburn, even though the Gamecocks did so last season, and will travel to Missouri, Texas A&M, Tennessee and Georgia.

USC will host Kentucky, Vanderbilt, Florida and Auburn. As for the non-conference opponents, the Gamecocks will start the season on Sept. 4 by hosting Eastern Illinois, travel to East Carolina on Sept. 11, host Troy on Oct. 2 and host Clemson on Nov. 27.

The USC-Clemson game was scuttled last year when the SEC declared that only conference games would be played (the ACC allowed one non-conference game) and created some questions about the location of this year’s rivalry game. USC athletics director Ray Tanner said he anticipated no changes and the game will be in Columbia this year.

USC will open its SEC season at Georgia on Sept. 18, returning the game to its September kickoff. The Gamecocks and Bulldogs played on Nov. 7 last year, the latest date it’s ever been played in a rivalry that began in 1894 and has spanned 73 games.

The Tennessee game, which has almost always been a Halloween weekend game, is set for Oct. 9 in Knoxville. The teams opened the season against each other last year.

USC’s bye week is on Oct. 30 after eight games.

Beamer loses another assistant

Beamer introduced the last on-field member of his staff, offensive line coach Greg Adkins, to the media on Wednesday morning.

Within two hours, he was back on the hunt.

Running backs coach Des Kitchings has accepted a spot with the Atlanta Falcons, sources confirmed. Kitchings was a holdover from Will Muschamp's staff and received a $120,000 raise.

He follows Mike Bobo and Tracy Rocker as coaches who stayed on under Beamer, then left. Will Friend, who Beamer hired from Tennessee, also left.