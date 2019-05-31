A beer at an SEC game?

The SEC rescinded its ban on alcohol in general areas of its arenas, but it's up to each school to decide if they want to take advantage. The SEC's restrictions if they say yes:

* Alcoholic beverages are to be sold and dispensed only at designated stationary locations

* Alcoholic beverages may not be sold by vendors within the seating areas

* Identification check is required at every point of sale to prevent sales to minors

* Alcoholic beverage sales are limited to beer and wine only (no hard liquor or mixed drinks may be sold in public seating areas)

* Limits must be established on the number of drinks purchased at one time by an individual

* Alcohol must be dispensed into cups

* Safe server training and additional training for staff to handle high risk situations is required

* Designated stop times for sale and/or distribution of alcohol must be enforced as follows:

Football (end of 3rd quarter)

Basketball (Men’s: Second half 12-minute TV timeout; Women’s: End of 3rd quarter)

Baseball (end of the top of 7th inning)

Softball (end of the top of the 5th inning)

Other sports (At a designated time, no later than when 75% of the event’s regulation length competition is scheduled to be completed)