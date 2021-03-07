GREENVILLE — In a season of speeches and statements, South Carolina again loudly spoke.
It’s the SEC Tournament, and it’s over when they say so.
The No. 7 Gamecocks, who played themselves out of the regular-season championship and potentially much more with a 2-2 record over their final four games, emphatically thrust themselves back into the nation’s consciousness with a 67-62 victory over No. 16 Georgia for the tournament championship on March 7. With the talk hovering all around Greenville that the Gamecocks had lost something, that they simply weren’t the dominant force that had claimed five of the past six tournaments, the scene beckoned an upset.
Instead, it was USC again on the stage, again holding the trophy as the blue, yellow and white confetti rained. It was the Gamecocks’ preposterous sixth championship in seven years, something no team in league history has done, although Tennessee won seven in a 10-year period from 2005-14.
“I’m tired, honestly. This one was kind of draining because we had to really fight,” coach Dawn Staley said. “We had to fight for all of them, but this was a little different from bringing a young team in here, trying to get them to play a certain way, and do it against some incredible competition.”
It hasn’t been an easy year since the last time the Gamecocks (22-4) stood at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, holding the 2020 trophy and making a claim toward becoming one of the best teams the sport has ever seen. The pandemic stole the chance to finalize that bid, and many thought this season would simply be a continuation.
It couldn’t have been after losing four-year starters Ty Harris and Mikiah Herbert Harrigan, and it took many people many weeks to process that. These Gamecocks are still wonderfully talented, but they don’t have a floor leader anywhere close to the two they lost. That, and a season-long struggle to hit layups, was stenciling “Won A Lot of Games But Nothing of Note” onto this year’s epitaph.
That’s how the March 7 game began, as the Bulldogs (20-6) were hitting well-defended shots and USC was again treating the rim like it spent all of the past year not wearing a mask. The official missed-layup count was 14; it seemed a kind estimate.
Georgia, playing with house money as the tournament’s fourth seed who beat regular-season champ Texas A&M to get to the championship, was loose and draining shots seemingly without looking. Even with leading scorer Jenna Staiti on the bench with two early fouls, the Bulldogs took a six-point lead before the Gamecocks tied the game at halftime.
The game see-sawed until late in the third, when an unpredictable turn of events swung the game USC’s way. Zia Cooke, who was quiet outside of her game-tying 3-pointer at half, left the game with a minor leg injury (she returned). But the Gamecocks, who were nearly solely dependent on tournament MVP Aliyah Boston, didn’t have many others who could put the ball in the hole.
Sophomore Brea Beal, a starter in every game of her career, was 0-5 from the field and her shot has been absent all season. Yet she hit a free throw, then finished a fast-break layup and stuck a paint jumper as the Gamecocks stretched the lead to nine points.
USC made enough free throws and kept the ball in Boston's hands down the stretch to make it semi-comfortable. Like many games this season, issues are much easier to work on after wins.
“It was hard because (Georgia was) expecting it to go inside,” said Boston, who scored 27 points with 10 rebounds and four blocks. “I missed (my previous) two free throws and it was sitting on my head and all of a sudden I was back on the line, saying, ‘OK, you got to make these.’
Her last two gave the Gamecocks the final margin. She also finished with four fouls, but wanted more.
“Not winning the regular-season championship hurt us a lot,” Boston said. “But we knew we had to be prepared because the tournament was right around the corner.”
They turned it over 20 times. They lost the team’s lone senior and top sixth woman, Lele Grissett, to a leg injury in the fourth quarter. They faced questions all season about if they were tough enough, talented enough, good enough to reach the step they were denied last year.
“They’re young people, first and foremost. They want to be great every single day,” Staley said. “In the end, we looked like a totally different basketball team than we did two weeks ago.”
There is still the NCAA Tournament, the true definition of what this team will be. Yet in the first weekend of March, it was the Gamecocks, again, alone on top of the SEC’s summit.
It’s over when they say so.
Grissett hurt
Grissett, the team's only senior and top sixth woman, was on crutches and in a walking boot after the game. Staley said she had not yet spoken with the training staff about the injury.