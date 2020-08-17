SEC announces Gamecocks' complete 2020 football schedule

COLUMBIA — They knew who, but they didn’t know when.
Now South Carolina is just hoping it and all of its opponents can get through a full season in 2020.
The Gamecocks found out their new football schedule on Monday after the SEC finalized the dates. USC will open by hosting Tennessee on Sept. 26, close at Kentucky on Dec. 5 and have its bye week on Oct. 31, the exact midpoint of the 10-game gauntlet. All teams will have a bye on Dec. 12 in order to make up any games that may have been postponed.
Kickoff times for all games are yet to be determined.
USC went 4-8 against what some labeled the toughest schedule in the country last yea, and despite dropping Clemson, which is No. 1 in the preseason coaches’ top 25, this year’s isn’t much weaker. The Gamecocks will play five teams in the preseason top 13 (LSU, Georgia, Florida, Auburn and Texas A&M) and Tennessee, which wasn’t ranked in the poll but received the most votes of any unranked team.
"It's always hard," coach Will Muschamp said last year.
South Carolina already knew Auburn (at home) and Misissippi (on the road) had been added to the eight opponents it was originally scheduled to face. The Tigers are at Williams-Brice Stadium on Oct. 17, their first trip to Columbia since 2011.
USC will play at Mississippi on Nov. 14, after beating the Rebels on their home field on Nov. 3 just two years ago.
The Gamecocks have a chance to break two lengthy losing streaks. USC has lost eight straight to Auburn and six straight to Texas A&M. The Tigers and Aggies are the only SEC teams the Gamecocks have not defeated since joining the league in 1992 (A&M joined in 2014).
It’s a strange out-of-the-norm schedule for strange times. Normally a Halloween game, USC-Tennessee will instead be in late September. Normally one of the first SEC games on the slate, the Gamecocks-Georgia tilt will be held on Thanksgiving weekend.
The Gamecocks will hold their first day of preseason practice on Tuesday.