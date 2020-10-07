Palmetto State drugstores, it’s true, are still scrambling to restock supplies of throat lozenges. Saturday’s extended outbreak of screaming during the South Carolina-Florida football game left thousands of Gamecock fans hoarse.

An 18-play, 74-yard pointless drive lasted an agonizing seven minutes and 23 seconds. There were still two timeouts on the board at the end of it.

The drive started in a Jacksonville suburb and ended with 48 seconds remaining.

Pack mules paid by the hour shuttled play calls from the press box to the sideline.

But South Carolina’s real problem going into Saturday’s game at Vanderbilt at 0-2 within a coronavirus-shortened, SEC-only schedule isn’t one mismanaged possession.

It’s three problems:

• 7:23 of fruitless football was just a byproduct of fiddling around earlier in the game.

• The notion of Will Muschamp as a veteran defensive coordinator who as a head coach struggles to present a productive offense has manifested itself before.

• It’s hard to tell if the people who run this program learned from 7:23.

You should want Muschamp to succeed. He’s a great guy, beloved by former players and bosses alike, a good recruiter, a fine ambassador for South Carolina, the SEC and college sports.

Muschamp tried to explain himself Saturday, saying the 7:23 drive goal was to score a late touchdown in time to onside kick and go for a tying touchdown.

He semi-apologized Sunday night.

“We needed to be faster and crisper,” Muschamp said.

But asked Tuesday if tweaks have been made to improve basic clock management, Muschamp said this: “We haven’t changed how we approach and look at things. They change each week based on who you’re playing.”

The third quarter, too

Muschamp and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo and fellow travelers mismanaging the entire second half of the fourth quarter was only slightly more madcap than the way South Carolina ended the third quarter.

It was as if their strategy was misplaced, the “How to Slowly Proceed on Offense When Ahead vs. Missouri” file accidently pulled out of an SEC playbook while down 24 points at Florida.

Trailing 38-14 with 3:18 left in the third quarter, Collin Hill completed a 17-yard pass to Nick Muse over the middle to move the ball to the Florida 48.

The next snap didn’t come until 2:47.

That’s a nod and a wink, as if to say “Hey, Gator Nation, we’re working with you here.”

ESPN analyst Dusty Dvoracek began chirping before a first-and-10 snap at the Florida 36 with 2:00 left in the third quarter.

“South Carolina’s going to want to pick up the pace a little bit,” he said. “They sit here down 24. Doesn’t seem like they’re in too much of a hurry.”

No more than senior citizens from up North poking around Florida in an RV.

The snap on the next play, a 5-yard pass to running back Deshaun Fenwick, came with nine seconds left on the play clock.

“A little sense of urgency you’d like to see from this Gamecock offense,” said Dvoracek, a former Oklahoma and Chicago Bears nose tackle.

Which makes what happened next extra-puzzling: A 3-yard pass to Fenwick to set up third-and-2 at the Florida 28 — after the play clock wound down to 10 seconds with only 1:06 left in the quarter.

ESPN’s Mark Jones chimed in.

“Still very deliberate, very methodical in their offensive approach, time-wise,” he said.

Eventually, Parker White made a 45-yard field goal on fourth-and-2 from the Florida 28 with 28 seconds left in the third quarter.

I asked about that drive Tuesday.

The Vanderbilt factor

“We needed to get points on the board at that time,” Muschamp said. “And no different than the last drive: We needed to score a touchdown.”

Then why not go for it on fourth-and-2 down 24 points on the road against a top 5 team?

Send a message to the team.

The fans.

The entire SEC and its college football suburbs.

Instead, the Gamecocks allowed Florida coaches to collect their thoughts while texting significant others about where to pick up takeout food on the way home.

Same Gator-friendly things on that last drive. Of the 18 plays, there were 13 after which the clock didn’t stop; the ticking after those 13 snaps ranged from 17 to 40 seconds with six intervals of at least 27 seconds.

Muschamp is taking the heat for Bobo, other assistant coaches and players. It’s noble, not pointing fingers.

Making the offensive coordinator available to the media during the season would be nice, too. That might help fans gain more insight into a program in which they invest so much emotion and money.

Ultimately, how the score got from 14-14 to 38-14 is a bigger issue for South Carolina than how it didn’t get from 38-24 to 38-38.

But if it seems like more tempo would have been a good change-of-pace weapon at Florida for a Gamecock team lacking proven skill-position playmakers, well, maybe there’s a logical explanation to all this.

You never want to show Vanderbilt too much.

