You think players and coaches have a tough time juggling COVID-19 and a nebulous college basketball schedule? How about one of college basketball's busiest officials?

Teddy Valentine was headed to the car parked in his Charleston driveway this week for an afternoon ride to Greenville when notified that the VMI-Furman game had been canceled because of positive COVID-19 tests within VMI’s program.

Big news in any other season.

Another Monday in 2021.

March Madness will have nothing on November through February strangeness.

Valentine, an NCAA Division I referee since 1981, was an hour away from Richmond when a Spiders game was called off and almost to Louisville when told to turn around.

He’s had to reroute from airport lounges.

“They say ‘postponed,’ but it’s usually canceled,” Valentine said. “At least I haven’t been on a plane or in a locker room when it happened. But some guys (fellow referees) have been.”

About the only thing normal in Valentine’s travel routine is the free coffee lucky Starbucks customers receive if standing in line behind the best-known official in college sports.

Every time Valentine is at Starbucks, which is every day, he orders his Café Americana or Almond Milk Cold Brew and then pays for the person behind him.

“I just do it because, I don’t know, I was brought up the right way,” said Valentine, 62 and raised by a single-mother in Moundsville, W. Va. “Right now you have COVID going on. People are sneezing and nobody says ‘God bless you’ anymore. People are paranoid. So I just try to do things for people. It’s a habit.”

Valentine has already worked 40-plus games this season — ACC, SEC, Southern Conference, Colonial, Big South and other conferences. That’s off-pace from the typical season total of 80 but a minor miracle.

College basketball refs are COVID tested four times a week, said Valentine, who received his first vaccine shot in South Carolina last week. They wear masks during timeouts and when conversing with coaches and players.

Those wrist bands?

For contact tracing.

Coaches wearing masks and shouting orders are, Valentine said, like ventriloquists.

“It’s kind of weird. The places I’ve been where we’ve had some crowds have been fun, but with so many political or CDC guidelines, there aren’t many places like that,” Valentine said. “Wichita State, Clemson and Florida State have crowds. Other than that, you don’t see many fans at all. Maybe 100 people.”

But the games are still on TV.

Which allows for “TV Teddy,” right?

‘TV Teddy’ mellows

Valentine earned the nickname for a flamboyant, sometimes in-your-face style, and famed confrontations over a career that has included four NCAA championship games. After Valentine ejected irascible Indiana icon Bob Knight during a loss to Illinois in 1998, the banished Knight went out of his way to nearly bump into Valentine on his way to the locker room.

Valentine got lots of attention in 2012 when he huddled up with Michigan State’s Tom Izzo and Minnesota’s Tubby Smith, putting an arm around each coach during a shot clock dispute.

“I’m not really ‘TV Teddy,’” Valentine insisted.

The reputation, he said, is a misconception. Clearly, the man has mellowed, tying TV Teddy to early career clashes.

“Look where I was working,” Valentine said. “The Big East with John Thompson and Rollie Massimino. The Big Ten with Bob Knight and Gene Keady. You know, some characters.”

He would rather look ahead. Valentine and his wife Linda Sue make constant use of a home fitness center. He works out on the road, too, hoping to extend his basketball career by as many seasons as possible.

It’s been a tough year all around. Valentine was close to Thompson, the former Georgetown coach who died in August, and former Temple coach John Chaney, who died Jan. 29.

“They were just good guys, friends and mentors,” Valentine said. “They were strong Black men. They helped make my career.”

Keyontae Johnson incident

Valentine was working the Florida-Florida State game on Dec. 12 when Gators star Keyontae Johnson collapsed on the court. Johnson was eventually transferred from Tallahassee to a Gainesville hospital and released but hasn’t returned to basketball. His medical situation hasn’t been disclosed.

“I saw the whole thing,” Valentine said. “It made me shake and shiver. I went to the floor. I got on a knee and prayed. That’s somebody’s child. Seeing the kid fall and yell for help, it bothered me for a few days.”

Solace is found in family and church.

Also in line for coffee.

This week, Valentine was in the drive-through lane at the Starbucks location on International Boulevard in North Charleston.

“When I got to the window, the woman said, ‘The guy in front of you just paid for you,’” Valentine said. “I was like, ‘What?’ I usually don’t see that.”

Of course, Valentine paid for the next customer.

