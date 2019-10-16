COLUMBIA — The best part of South Carolina’s 20-17 double-overtime upset of No. 3 Georgia last week was the unscripted celebration.

Most 24-point underdogs don’t show up to road games with detailed plans for merriment. The Gamecocks made most of it up as they went along, including the trimming of Georgia's famed hedges for souvenirs.

“I learned a new song,” center Donell Stanley said Tuesday. “I can’t say all the words or I’ll get in trouble.”

Hard to believe there is no gray stubble in that beard; Stanley has been around almost as long as State Fair traffic at October home games. He’s a sixth-year player who picked the Gamecocks over Clemson way back in October 2013.

That was his senior year at Latta High School and the last of Steve Spurrier’s three straight 11-2 seasons at South Carolina.

So Stanley knows the time for Georgia talk is over (unless a nosy reporter asks). This is Florida Week, with lots of noise necessary Saturday when suddenly sizzling South Carolina (3-3, 2-2 SEC) plays at home against No. 9 Florida (6-1, 3-1).

The consummate veteran even has a pregame schedule idea for Gamecocks fans whining about the noon kickoff:

5 p.m. Friday night: Go to bed.

3 a.m. Saturday morning: Wake up “and start drinking beer and tailgating and come to the game.”

This is exactly the kind of leadership you expect from a guy who has won the school president’s Outstanding Student-Athlete Award and who doubles as the best chef on the team.

Most importantly this season, Stanley’s move from left guard to center solidified the South Carolina offensive line after a 24-20 loss to North Carolina in the season opener. He’s helped make the running game better and provided sage advice to the 2019 swirl of Gamecocks quarterbacks: Jake Bentley to start the season, freshman Ryan Hilinski for the next five starts, redshirt freshman Dakereon Joyner for crunch time at Georgia.

“Donell is the oldest person on the team,” said senior defensive tackle Kobe Smith. “He has a lot of experience. He’s hard not to rally around.”

Muschamp’s gauge

It must have been great comfort for Joyner, the Fort Dorchester High School grad, to have Stanley sidle up in Athens and say, “We have all the confidence in you.”

Joyner didn’t have to do much with Hilinski on the bench with a knee injury, as long as he didn’t wilt before 92,746 mostly hostile people.

“We know his potential,” Stanley said.

Hilinski must been hurting after South Carolina’s 34-14 loss at Missouri. The talented Californian coughed up a fumble for a touchdown and watched Ronnell Perkins return an interception 100 yards for another score.

The 6-3, 325-pound Stanley stepped in with his size 23 cleats for a pep talk.

Not your fault, he told Hilinski.

“We put Ryan in a bad situation in that game,” Stanley said. “We have to give him the time and give him the confidence. When he got hit the way he did (at Missouri), he didn’t have a lot of confidence in us.”

Stanley still chats with Bentley almost every day before or after practice, and sometimes they swap takes on pushing the right teammate motivation buttons.

A player-coach title applies here.

“Donell is a really good football player, but he’s an even better person off the field,” South Carolina coach Will Muschamp said. “He’s one of the guys I really lean on to gauge where we are from fatigue, to gauge where we are mindset-wise, to gauge how things are going.

“He’s going to be honest with me to tell it like it is, whether I want to hear it or not. And I really appreciate him for that.”

Dylan to Dakereon

Stanley’s college career didn’t start out very well.

A redshirt year in 2014.

Special teams play in 2015, Spurrier’s final half-season.

A few plays into the 2016 season, Muschamp’s first at South Carolina, Stanley suffered a severe ankle sprain at Vanderbilt. He played the next several snaps injured but missed the rest of the season.

Stanley wakes up at 5:45 a.m. most days to prepare for Muschamp’s morning practices. He goes to bed early.

He has graduated (degree in sport and entertainment management) and has started 19 straight games.

Contrary to teammate razzing, he doesn’t have an AARP card.

But along with Bentley, Hilinski and Joyner, he has played with quarterbacks Dylan Thompson, Perry Orth, Michael Scarnecchia and Brandon McIlwain.

Six seasons and three head coaches after committing to South Carolina — a hard stretch that included 12 straight losses to ranked teams — Stanley got an instant classic win.

“Games like that are games you will remember forever,” Stanley said. “Twenty years from now we’ll call each other and talk about that Georgia game.”

If Gamecocks fans follow Stanley’s advice and get to bed early Friday night, maybe this win streak continues.

Follow Gene Sapakoff on Twitter @sapakoff.